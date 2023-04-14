Legendary musician and 90s icon Alanis Morissette today released her new single "No Return" (Extended Version). The song is a new version of the main title theme for the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets. The new single first debuted on the fourth episode of the series' second season. You can download and stream Morissette's new single here.

The new single is Morissette's take on "No Return" (Main Title Theme), which was created by Yellowjackets composers Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker. The song was originally released in January 2022. As the main theme for the series, the song has become synonymous with the series' dark and twisty tone. And the series has a history of intertwining music in unique ways. Earlier this year, Florence + The Machine released a haunting version of the 90s pop song "Just A Girl", originally released by No Doubt in 1995.

Yellowjackets follows a group of talented high school girl soccer players in the 1990s who survive a plane crash that lands them in the harsh northern wilderness. The series follows their attempts at survival in the wilderness following the crash as well as the surviving players as they've pieced their lives back together 25 years later. But the past, it seems, is never really in the past. And soon the women will have to confront what horrors they've attempted to leave in the woods. Maybe the past is eating away at them like...well, just watch the show. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress.

Considering the series' partially 1990s-based setting, Morissette is perhaps the best choice to take on "No Return". Morissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill is one of the most seminal albums of the decade. Her work is known for its rough edges and, well, jagged honesty, which fits in incredibly well with the themes of the series.

Of her take on the song Morissette said:

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It's just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane. I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what's so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honoured to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets.”

Season two of Yellowjackets premiered on March 24, 2023. New episodes are available every week on Friday on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers. The series airs on Showtime's linear platform on Sundays at 9:00 PM ET/PT. You can listen to Morissette's take on "No Return" below.