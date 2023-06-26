One of the most disturbing images that we see in Yellowjackets is the figure of the Antler Queen. In the series, we still don’t have all the information on this leader-like character, but from what fans have been able to gather through Seasons 1 and 2, the Antler Queen gets to instruct the girls on the wilderness and has some power over them. However, the series doesn’t really make the chain of command clear, which is why you could find series star Simone Kessell speculating with Collider about who she thinks is the first Antler Queen.

During an interview with our own Perri Nemiroff for Collider’s Ladies’ Night, Kessell stated that she thinks her character Lottie thinks she’s the first Antler Queen. At the same time, when Christina Ricci sat down for a similar interview, she had a very different idea about who the first Antler Queen was. This prompted Kessler to say that she’s "still a bit confused about the Antler Queen” to this day, but that Lottie has a lot of reasons to be the original:

"I think it’s handed to them all. I feel that Lottie and her connection to the wilderness and her spirituality created this ultimate kind of Antler Queen. And then as the strength moves through the group, whoever is in the position of leading these women takes on the role as the Antler Queen. So it could have gone through then Taissa, it could have then gone to Van, and maybe it does throughout. But yeah, I think Lottie maybe created the Antler Queen as such and that's why all the women started to follow what she said and give sacrifices and sit holding hands outside and give gratitude to the wilderness.”

More Yellowjackets Answers Are About to Come

While we don’t have a definitive answer from the series’ canon, it’s important to remember that there is one episode missing from Yellowjackets that is set to connect Season 2 and Season 3. If that special episode delves into the mythology of the series – especially when it comes to what happens in the wilderness and maybe who or what controls it – we’ll finally be able to speculate more about what’s really going on in the mid-90s timeline.

Furthermore, Yellowjackets has already been renewed for Season 3, so more answers are bound to me coming our way. However, production was halted after only one day due to the ongoing WGA strike. As soon as it began, series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson announced their full support for their fellow writers.

Showtime is yet to reveal a release date for the special episode of Yellowjackets. Check out the full interview with Kessell below: