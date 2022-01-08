Yellowjackets, Showtime's latest hit (sorry, Dexter), is about to air its season finale, and it got us wondering: will the Antler Queen's identity finally become known? But first, let's back up a bit.

Yellowjackets tells the story of a girls' soccer team that crashes into the Canadian wilderness and is forced to survive 19 months before their rescue. Along the way, the girls eventually devolve into clans who seem to develop a taste for... a particular type of meat. The audience sees only a glimpse of this ultimate future in the pilot episode. A lot of the mystery of this show is speculating about who's alive in the present timeline and who is blackmailing some of the remaining survivors, but there's also the question of how the girls fell into cannibalism and their more tribalistic state while out in the woods.

One of the key mysteries concerning the '90s timeline of the show revolves around the 'Antler Queen,' as dubbed by fans in the show's subreddit. The pilot episode of Yellowjackets featured the girls dressed in their old clothes and different hides and other garbs made from nature, but the most prominent member of the team had her face covered while wearing a pair of deer antlers like a crown, hence her name. Who is this leader, you might ask? Before the Season 1 finale airs, we've got some guesses. Here are our top 5 picks for the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets, ranked.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'Yellowjackets': In Praise of Misty, TV's Newest Anti-Hero, Who You Can't Stop Watching

5. Shauna

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse) is arguably the primary protagonist, at least in the present-day timeline, which is pretty much the reason she's not higher up on this list. She has unique relationships with several of the other main characters which pretty much inserts her into whatever situation comes up. Despite being at the center of things, the big reveal of the Antler Queen needs to be a bit more of a surprise than Shauna would be.

Although this reveal would be a bit too obvious and unsurprising, present-day Shauna possesses almost all the traits needed to fulfill the duties of a cannibal queen, even if teenage Shauna isn't to that point yet. Older Shauna brings another man into her house, serves her family a rabbit she caught and prepared herself for dinner, and is pretty much unafraid of her daughter despite her threats. She's cutthroat, to say the least, in a way the other characters we see as adults (other than Misty) aren't. So, while Shauna seems to have grown into the type of person who could lead in a brutal situation, there is also the possibility these traits are a reaction to the actual Antler Queen herself. It's a 50/50 chance at this point.

4. Natalie

Natalie (Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher) is one of the characters you'd probably least expect to become an ominous leader, but there are actually a few indicators that put her in the running. Natalie is the anti-social type, but as she proves throughout the first season, a lot of what people say about her are assumptions and rumors. She proves that she's actually resourceful and helpful, hunting and stepping up to the plate when required of her. Natalie is also empathetic — she's able to connect with Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) in an authentic way, giving her a solid foundation to potentially become a leader further into the team's isolation.

Not only does she prove this through her character development but in the present-day timeline, dialogue confirms that Natalie does something in the woods that saves them — or at least the ones who made it out alive. Although it still isn't clear what exactly Natalie does to warrant this acknowledgment, ruling as Antler Queen could certainly be an option.

Image via Showtime

3. The Bad One

The trauma of the crash and survival thereafter manifests physically for Taissa (Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown) who attempts to act as a leader by taking a group of girls south to look for help but end up returning after a wolf attack. Not only does she sleep walk in times of stress, but while in the woods Taissa also develops pica, an eating disorder characterized by intense cravings and chewing of substances that aren't considered food or don't have any nutritional value (the dirt Lottie witnessed her eating).

Yellowjackets leans into the supernatural — not just with Lottie's predictions but also with Taissa's past. Her odd experience didn't start just with the crash, even though that's something Taissa, a logical person, may tell herself. With her sleep-walking bouts/blackouts, could Yelllowjackets also have a more supernatural explanation for the Antler Queen and her identity? Maybe the reason the girls are able to survive is that "The Bad One" went to the depraved places first so the girls, and more immediately, Taissa, wouldn't have to.

Image via Showtime

2. Jackie

Yellowjackets tricks its audience into feeling confident about knowing Jackie's (Ella Purnell) fate, but there's still so much ground to cover. It seems certain that Jackie is dead by the present timeline which is why crowning her as the Antler Queen would make a great twist. Not only that, but her role would also lead to great implications and possible dysfunction, considering her implied ultimate fate. And with a character that looks like Jackie falling into the pit, solving one mystery would just lead to another — the best type of mystery.

This show is a mix of genres — it's a survival story, a suspenseful mystery, and a little bit of a young adult drama, with Jackie representing the latter more than anything. She's a character that very much values the social structures of high school and her transition from Captain to Queen could be almost poetic while making an even bigger statement about her inability to adapt, even when hungry and isolated in the wilderness. Yellowjackets has provided glimpses into Jackie's (and Shauna's) stories, but perhaps the show is saving the biggest one for last.

1. Lottie

We have a winner! Lottie (Courtney Eaton) at first flies under the radar, but her importance grows over the first season. Her parents had her treated for schizophrenia but after she runs out of medication, her visions of the future return. Time after time, Lottie is able to predict certain aspects about the events that were to come, like the fire from Laura Lee's (Jane Widdop) plane or the red river the girls encountered, and Taissa's flares. With the final bit of optimism the Yellowjackets have seemingly extinguished by the loss of Laura Lee and the plane, Lottie could be the last lifeline that the survivors of the crash have left.

Not only will Lottie's visions be the only source of hope remaining, but she could also be able to see a path that gives her teammates food and safety, even if temporary. With conditions like hunger that they've never experienced before, the short-term meal (if even human) may be enough to pacify enough people for Lottie to be seen in a godly sense. In turn, Lottie had a connection with Laura Lee, so her earlier premonitions of her death may inspire Lottie to listen to her visions even more than before, out of fear of losing anybody else.

'Yellowjackets': Melanie Lynskey on How Much She Was Told About the Story and That Poor Rabbit She also talks about collaborating with Sophie Nélisse, who plays young Shauna, and her first acting experience on 'Heavenly Creatures'.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email