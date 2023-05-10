Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Showtime series Yellowjackets.The main characters on Yellowjackets steal the show. This includes the wonderful actors playing both present-day and younger versions of the women who crashed in the wilderness and were stuck for 19 months before being rescued. Alongside these women, however, are supporting characters who help complete the story.

Most of them are characters fans sympathize with, and a few are more likable than the main characters themselves. They are, at their core, good people. But they have been thrust into unideal situations because of these women. The ladies might have left the wilderness behind, but they brought the trauma of their experiences home with them.

10 Sammy Abara-Turner

Sammy is an innocent bystander, a child who has been blessed with two parents who love him, but one who is dealing with serious trauma. He acts out in school because of the situation at home, which often includes his mother Taissa never being around, preoccupied by her job.

What makes fans love Sammy, however, is his resilience. For much of the first season, he is viewed as an emotionally troubled young boy. In reality, it’s actually his mother Taissa who is doing heinous things that she is unaware of her. Sammy, however, seems to thrive through it all, just a kid being a kid.

9 Javi Martinez

Javi is one of the first people fans felt tremendous sympathy for. He lost his father in the crash, then had to survive with only his older brother Travis by his side. It’s no wonder Javi disappeared, presumed dead for so long until he finally emerged. Where Javi was and how he survived as well as what happened while he was away and who he might have seen remains one of the biggest mysteries of the show.

Javi’s innocence is what makes him endearing. Knowing that he isn’t spoken of in the present-day time-skipped stories on the show, fans are not hopeful that Javi survived. This weirdly makes him even more likable since fans suspect that the innocent boy’s life will be cut short.

8 Lisa

There were initial theories that Lisa was Shauna’s baby, born in the wilderness. But the episode that revealed the fate of the child put those to rest. Thus, Lisa is just a random resident of Lottie’s community. She’s one of the more relatable characters, dealing with a troubled life and depression. She found solace in the community, and some semblance of happiness.

She’s a normal young woman trying to make it through her depression day by day, and fans love that she isn’t afraid to stand up for herself. She puts in the work to help not only herself, but also others, bursting with positivity. What’s more, Lisa’s support and positivity could prove as important to Nat as Nat has been to her.

7 Randy Walsh

There’s something hilarious and boyishly charming about Randy. He’s a loyal friend to Jeff, even going out of his way to help get Shauna out of a jam. It doesn’t matter if he understands what he’s doing and why. His harmless, seemingly unintelligent persona and constant “mini divorces” from his wife make Randy a little bit lost.

The questioning session between Randy and Walter was one of the funniest of the otherwise dark series. Randy is gullible, innocent, and often taken advantage of because of it. But deep down, he’s a kind-hearted person who always wants to do right by his friends.

6 Simone Abara

Simone put up with a lot, dealing with Taissa’s hectic work schedule and her broken promises about slowing down to spend more time with the family. Simone herself is a highly educated professional with a demanding job, yet she balances it beautifully with caring for the home and their son Sammy.

Simone’s reaction when she discovered Taissa’s strange shrine was as expected, a combination of horror and sadness. It ruined any potential future the charming TV couple had. Even still, she did not go public and embarrass her wife because she understands that Taissa was dealing with serious trauma. Rather, Simone urged her to get the help she needed. She shows grace and poise in every situation she’s in. When it comes to her family, especially her son, Simone will stop at nothing to protect them.

5 Coach Ben Scott

As the only surviving adult male in the wilderness with the ladies, Ben almost died and had his leg amputated, which limits how he’s able to help. All he can do is lie in bed, look on at what the women are doing in disgust, and think back to the mistakes he made in life before getting on the plane. The flashbacks scenes show a sweet, kind man who struggled with committing to his boyfriend and spending less time obsessing over his job.

Like Javi, however, Ben is not discussed in the present day which leads fans to believe that he died at some point along the way. Ben’s survival story, the fact that he went through an amputation and then had to witness the horrifying things the women did and was not able to do anything about it, make Ben one of the strongest as well as most likable side characters on the show.

4 Kevyn Tan

It’s obvious that Kevin was the only real friend Nat had prior to the accident, someone she could count on through anything, and who truly loved her. He was also the one person who could have been a good influence on her, making fans wish Nat had spent more time with Kevyn and less doing bad things when she was younger.

While his role as a detective means Kevyn is directly investigating Shauna in the presumed murder of Adam, he is just doing his job. Despite his suspicions, he still treats Shauna and her family with respect, knowing everything she went through and given their relationship as former classmates. He’s an all-around good person whose moral obligations likely supersede his professional ones.

3 Jeff Sadecki

Jeff was initially painted as the villain, the teenager who was sleeping with his girlfriend’s best friend behind her back. Later, it seemed as though he was stepping out on his wife. But this was all revealed to be untrue. Jeff, it appears, was a good guy who was devoted to his wife even if their marriage had fallen into a rut. So much so, in fact, that he was willing to take the blame for a murder she committed to save her from going to jail.

While Jeff is clearly hanging on by a thread, caught up in a mess because of Shauna and the trauma she still lives with, fans appreciate that he is doing what he can to help hold the family together. Jeff has become a Yellowjackets character fans are rooting for.

2 Callie Sadecki

Callie is a spoiled brat, a typical moody teenager. But there’s something totally real and relatable about her. Fans understand that she’s in an impossible position. She senses something strange between her parents. She knows that her mother is not entirely over what happened to her as a teen and still carries trauma from it, yet won’t talk about it. She’s an only child and wants to rebel.

It's ironically for all these reasons, however, that Callie is likable. She doesn’t sugarcoat or hide anything. She’s clever and resourceful. When she discovers what her mom did, she shows that while she might talk back to and act like she hates her mom, she would do anything to protect her and make her proud.

1 Walter

The newest addition to the cast for season 2 and one of the most anticipated new character introductions, Walter immediately shows his smart, intuitive self when he goes toe-to-toe with Missy in an online chat room for a citizen detective community. He managed to snag himself a large sum of money after being hit in the head with bricks and decided to retire on a boat and explore his passion for solving crimes.

He clearly has a crush on Misty, evidenced by the fact that he joined forces with her even though he quite obviously suspects that she either had something to do with Adam’s murder or knows what happened. But his infectious smile, piercing blue eyes, and positive demeanor make him a breath of fresh air on the show.

