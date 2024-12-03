For the last year and a half, Yellowjackets fans have been wondering what happened with the Season 2 episode that disappeared. In case you missed it, last year showrunner Ashley Lyle took to X/Twitter to tell fans that, after the shocking finale, there was still one episode slated to come to our screens. At the time, however, it seemed like the bonus episode would air between Seasons 2 and 3. Now Lyle suggested to Entertainment Weekly that something has changed.

While talking to EW about Season 3 — which is debuting on Valentine's Day — the writer talked briefly about the bonus episode and suggested that we might be seeing the new slate of episodes before we even discover what the bonus is all about. The good news is: the episode is not urban legend; it's just hidden somewhere until the time is right to come out. Lyle stated:

"The truth is that there is a bonus episode but we may need to wait a bit longer for it."

The delay in the episode radically changes fans' notions of what it may be about. When Season 2 wrapped, we believed the episode could be about the immediate repercussions of Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) death. But if Season 3 comes first, the main event will certainly change.

What Do We Know About the 'Yellowjackets' Bonus Episode?

Not much, but there's one element that still might give a little hint about the bonus episode: Jason Ritter (Matlock). Back when Season 2 was rolling out, the real-life husband of Melanie Lynskey (who plays Shauna) was announced as a guest star, but then the new season came and went and Ritter wasn't in any of the episodes. We still don't know which role he played, and in which timeline he was featured. This might suggest that the bonus episode will have a different structure and center around a different character that we still haven't met.

Another possibility is that writers Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco decided to film the bonus episode in 2022 (or early 2023) ahead of time so that the younger cast still looked as young as they did back then. This could be the case if the bonus episode takes place mostly or entirely in the 90s timeline. Or, of course, it could be something completely different and we'll only fully understand why this episode is hidden away when we finally see it. One thing is certain, though: we'll have a lot of questions both when this episode comes and after Season 3 premieres.

Showtime debuts the new season of Yellowjackets on February 14. You can also stream the series on Paramount+.

