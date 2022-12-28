The cast of Yellowjackets is finishing each other's sentences in a new video released by Showtime. The new video, titled "The Hive Mindset," showcases starring cast members recreating each other's characters while reading some of the first season's most memorable lines.

Ahead of Yellowjackets Season 2 —which is set to premiere March 24, 2023, on Showtime — cast members fondly reminisced on Season 1 by reading through each other's remarkable lines. The clip includes Melanie Lynskey, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Steve Krueger, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Warren Kole stepping into each other's roles with a side-by-side comparison of the scene within the series. Hanratty and Krueger have the most fun portraying other characters and recollecting funny and dramatic moments from Season 1 from Misty bluntly telling Coach she cut his leg off, to Jeff's horror at realizing there is no book club.

Yellowjackets is best described as a part survival epic, part psychological horror with the zest of coming-of-age drama. The story follows a team of talented high school soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness and go to great lengths to make it out of the Canadian wilderness. The series captures the team's suspenseful fight for survival after the crash while also tracking their lives 25 years later piecing together the truth of their traumatic past. Secrets are uncovered while grief and trauma return to their lives. The series includes hints of cannibalism, mystery, savagery, and so much more.

Image via Showtime

RELATED:

New 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Images Reveal Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van

The series was nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. Ahead of the premiere of its second season, the show has already been renewed for Season 3 due to the immense success it has achieved. The twisted thriller has become one of Showtime's biggest first-year series since 2016's Billions and has become the network's second most-watched series reaching an average of over five million viewers.

Yellowjackets was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. In addition to the cast in the video, the television series stars Juliette Lewis, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Christina Ricci. Season 2 will see Elijah Wood, Jason Ritter (husband of Melanie Lynskey), and Lauren Ambrose, joining the cast, among others.

Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres March 24 for streaming and on-demand on Showtime. Watch the clip of cast members reading iconic lines from Yellowjackets Season 1 below.