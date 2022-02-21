[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1.]Yellowjackets Season 1 was quite the rollercoaster when it came to tracking Warren Kole’s Jeff. After spending a good chunk of the show judging him for cheating on Jackie (Ella Purnell) when they were young and then also seemingly cheating on Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) as an adult, it was revealed that Jeff was actually one of Shauna’s biggest supporters. Yes, he did try to blackmail the other surviving Yellowjackets, but it was all done out of his determination to provide for his family. On top of that, much to Shauna’s surprise, Jeff had read her wilderness diaries long ago and despite whatever horrors she detailed in them, he still loves her.

And then there’s Shauna. Yes, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Jackie were best friends growing up, but it becomes quite clear that Shauna’s been harboring some serious animosity for her perfect, queen bee BFF. That then begs the question, was the romance between young Shauna and Jeff initiated by how she felt about Jackie, or did Shauna and Jeff really share feelings for one another early on?

That’s exactly what I discussed with Melanie Lynskey on a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night. She began:

“For me, I think that they were drawn to each other. That’s something that Warren and I decided that neither of them felt great about it, but it kept happening. They couldn’t stop it, and they really were drawn to each other. I think she was sort of surprised and she didn’t really understand what it was.”

So it was always pure love? Not so fast! Lynskey also tossed in how one of Shauna’s inner demons likely impacted the relationship:

“And I think part of it, because she is a person who enjoys secrets and enjoys sneaking around a little bit, I think she thinks it’s sexy. So I think part of it was the secrecy was kinda hot, and the fact that she was keeping it from her best friend, which is a terrible thing to do, I think there was something about it that was a bit thrilling and it felt like she owned a little bit of power that Jackie didn’t know she had.”

Then, of course, the situation evolved further when Shauna returned from the wilderness carrying the weight of her involvement in Jackie’s death:

“I think certainly when she got back from the wilderness, there was a conscious decision like, ‘Well, I did this awful thing to the person who was closest to me and now I can’t just say, 'Oh, that was meaningless and maybe I’ll go off and …’ I think if that wilderness time had never happened, she would have been like, ‘Okay. Well, bye, Jeff. That was fun,’ and gone on and had other love affairs and done other stuff, but I think she felt like, ‘Well, now I have to make this be meaningful. I have to make this be my relationship for my life,’ and was nervous to investigate it too closely like she is with everything.”

So while Lynskey insists Shauna and Jeff were naturally drawn to one another when they first kicked off their romance behind Jackie’s back, clearly things got more and more complex from there. At the end of Season 1, the two seem dedicated to having one big happy family together, possibly even adding a cat to the mix, but it won’t be easy. News broke that Adam (Peter Gadiot) is missing and then, on top of that, one’s got to imagine that it’s only a matter of time before some of the Yellowjackets’ darker wilderness secrets are exposed.

While you wait to see how this all plays out in Yellowjackets Season 2, be sure to catch our full 50-minute Collider Ladies Night conversation with Lynskey in podcast form below for more Yellowjackets spoiler topics and for more on Lynskey’s journey to the hit Showtime series.

