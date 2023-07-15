While Yellowjackets has managed to snag a Best Drama Series nomination at this year's Emmys, the acting categories didn’t seem to give the show the same regard. The Showtime series, which tells the story of a girls' soccer team that crash-lands in the wilderness and is made to survive supernatural horrors for months in its aftermath, has a pretty massive cast. The timeline is split between the girls' time in the wilderness as teens and their coping with the fallout of those events twenty years later in the present. Almost every character has two actresses, one for each timeline, and no matter what era of the show we are watching they are offering some of the best performances on TV in the past few years. While no one would argue Melanie Lynskey isn’t worthy of her nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series, many of her castmates are just as deserving of some accolades themselves.

Give Christina Ricci an Emmy!

Every actor on this show is giving it their all, but it’s impossible to talk about Yellowjackets without mentioning how outstanding Christina Ricci is in it. Misty is one of the most psychologically complex characters in the show, and she pairs her manipulative tactics and off-putting nature with a too-sweet persona. She’s unpredictable, dangerously smart, and willing to do anything for her friends even if they won’t do the same for her — and this character would just not hit the same if not for the actresses that portray her.

Ricci brings a sort of unhinged desperation to the older version of the character that at times makes the sense of danger she brings far more palpable than if we’d seen her straight-up murder someone on screen. Her performance is a highlight of the show in both seasons to date, and the way Ricci bounces off the other actors in the present timeline brings out new dimensions in all of them. If the dream musical sequence in Season 2 alone wasn’t enough to convince you that Ricci is one of the most talented people in the cast, the shooting scene at the end of the season should certainly have solidified it.

The Teens Are the Best Part of the Show

Of course, any discussion of Yellowjackets is incomplete without talking about the teen timeline. The wilderness is a lot of people’s favorite part of the show, and it’s easy to see why. The supernatural horror and survivor elements are already interesting enough, but watching how the wild transforms each of these girls into terrifying and unfamiliar versions of themselves is utterly fascinating. That’s by and large due to the incredible acting we get from the younger half of the cast.

Since Melanie Lynskey was nominated for her portrayal of Shauna, it feels silly to not recognize the talent of her other half, the younger version played by Sophie Nélisse. Nélisse offers an incredible performance this season — but it was Episode 6, where Shauna gave birth to her first baby, that really solidified her as one of the greats. The way she crumbles with the realization that all her weird experiences in that episode had been a dream, her refusal to believe her baby was dead, and her utter bereftness and anger in the aftermath were palpable. It stung.

And Nélisse is far from the only one; the other girls are just as impressive. Since we sang Christina Ricci’s praises, it’d be silly to not acknowledge her other half on the show as well. The young version of Misty, portrayed by Samantha Hanratty, is absolutely mesmerizing to watch. She’s a bit more outwardly off-putting than her future counterpart, her edges are sharper, she hasn’t quite figured out how to feign social grace yet — and she’s giving us a weird girl to end all weird girls. Hanratty manages to balance the youthfulness of this version of Misty with her already very warped view of reality. The scene where she accidentally (or so she says) causes Crystal’s (Nuha Jes Izman) death and her blind panic and initial denial is phenomenal, especially when matched with how Misty carefully plays everything off afterward.

There’s also Sophie Thatcher as the younger version of Natalie, who did some impressive work making herself sound and look more like her older counterpart. Beyond that, Natalie goes through a whole gauntlet of experiences, often staying one of the most grounded characters, and the way we see that struggle manifest through Thatcher’s acting is something to behold. Jasmin Savoy Brown makes Taissa's descent into wilderness-induced madness as heartbreaking to watch as it is fascinating. These young actresses are some of the best working right now, all squeezed into one show, and it's sad to see the Emmys ignoring them, especially when some shows have so many actors nominated.

What’s Up With the Unbalanced Acting Categories?

If you’ve looked through the acting categories for the Emmy nominees this year, you might have noticed something: The Supporting Actor/Actress categories don’t have a lot of variety. Of the actors nominated, none were from anything but The White Lotus or Succession, and for the actresses' category, only two nominees are not from those shows. The Lead categories fare a bit better but still, we can’t help but wonder — with eight nominees in each category, why there is so little variety? This isn’t to say that Succession and The White Lotus didn’t have phenomenal performances, but other shows (even ones not nominated at all) still had praiseworthy acting, so it feels wrong to focus so heavily on only two shows.

Any of the previously named actresses from Yellowjackets are easily on par with J. Smith Cameron in Succession or Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus. Award shows can only have so many nominees and so many categories — but as we see with things like the arbitrariness by which someone is labeled a Leading or Supporting Actor, the small number of nominees, or the increasingly frequent problems we have with forcing actors like Bella Ramsey into a nomination category that doesn’t fit them, the more we come to question why the Emmys work like this in the first place.

Melanie Lynskey Kills in 'Yellowjackets' (But So Does Everyone Else)

Melanie Lynskey is incredibly talented, and her work in Yellowjackets is some of the best of her career. She manages to pull off the unassuming but secretly dangerous vibe that makes Shauna so scary with incredible skill. She’s absolutely deserving of her Best Actress nomination, but her co-stars are equally deserving. Both the other adult cast members and the younger ones are giving absolutely stunning performances, tapping into the unique horror and grief of teenage girlhood and all the bloody aftermath that follows.

The Yellowjackets cast is star-studded and brimming with talent both well-known and still emerging. There are plenty of standout performances we didn’t even get to touch on, from Liv Hewson as the haunted Van to Warren Kole as the best comic relief you’ve ever seen in a horror show. Yellowjackets is filled with some of the most talented people working today, and to see only one of them receive the recognition they deserve this award season is something we will hopefully see rectified in years to come.