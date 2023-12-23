The Big Picture Funko releases new Yellowjackets-themed Pops featuring iconic characters from the thrilling show, making them a must-have for fans' collections.

Yellowjackets is a critically acclaimed series that combines elements of horror, gore, trauma, and mystery to keep the audience captivated.

The show has garnered high praise and success, resulting in multiple Emmy nominations, and the green light for a third season.

Funko marks the holiday season with new Pops of fan-favorite Yellowjackets characters. The new line has come up with some incredible figures inspired by the show, and they’ll make an invaluable addition to any fans’ collection. The figures capture each character in their element like Lottie who can be seen in a white dress and striking headgear, and Shauna is seen with a signature knife in hand, complete with her look inspired by the show. Other figures in the collection include Natalie, Jackie, and Misty with a teapot in her hand, alongside Taissa, and Van who come with amazing face coverings. A Coach Ben Funko pop! completes the new collection. Each figurine stands between 4 and 5.35-inches tall and comes in display packaging.

Yellowjackets is undeniably one of the most thrilling shows on contemporary television. It seamlessly blends the elements of horror and gore with trauma and mysteries that keep the audience glued to their seats. The series focuses on the lives of the survivors of a plane crash, a girls' soccer team who were stranded deep in the wilderness for nineteen months. The series examines how the trauma still haunts their life and continues to affect them many years after their rescue.

The first season debuted in November 2021 garnering critical acclaim for its story and performances. Following the success, the series was renewed at once for the second season. The freshman season has a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and bagged several Emmy nominations. Ahead of the second season's debut, the series got a green light for season 3 in December 2022. The second season was as successful and garnered much appreciation from critics and fans, scoring a 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Who Stars in 'Yellowjackets'?

Image via Showtime

The series ensemble cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ella Purnell, and Steven Krueger. The acclaimed series also stars Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Thatcher, Simone Kessell, and Courtney Eaton. Further rounding off the cast are Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Kevin Alves, Andres Soto and more. Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

The new pops are available for purchase on the Funko website. Yellowjackets season 1 and 2 are available on Showtime and several other streaming apps. Learn what find to expect from Season 3 here and check out the new Pops below:

Close

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci Main Genre Drama Genres Thriller , Drama , Mystery , Horror Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Watch Now