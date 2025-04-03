Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets, Season 3

As a series whose main theme is being both haunted and hunted by the past, it's not a surprise that Yellowjackets has been showing a lot of Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell) after her tragic death at the end of the first season. After all, her character stood out among the younger cast, even with her limited amount of screen time. Still, the idea has become more tiresome due to the number of cameos this season, which undermines the emotional impact of her death. The influence and power of Purnell’s performance will always be with us, but her purpose in the story has effectively been served, and we now have other living characters who can fill it even better.

In Death, Jackie Continues to Haunt ‘Yellowjackets’