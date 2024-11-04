When you're sitting in the same room as Sophie Thatcher to talk about the new horror movie Heretic, you can't pass up an opportunity to get a little info on Yellowjackets. After all, it's been over a year since the hit Showtime series wrapped Season 2. In a conversation with our senior producer Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Thatcher was more than happy to talk about some game-changing events that happened in the season's final episodes.

Fans were flabbergasted when they discovered that fan-favorite Natalie (Juliette Lewis) wasn't going to make it to Season 3. This puts Thatcher in a unique "dead girl walking" position: the actor will continue to play the younger version of the character, but now we'll see her in a different light knowing how her story ends. During her conversation with Nemiroff, Thatcher revealed that it was possible to sense that present-day Natalie would meet her end, but it didn't stop anyone from crying their eyes out. She explained:

"There was always talk about it. I had a feeling it was coming, and then we had this New York Times shoot together, [Juliette Lewis] was like, 'By the way, I'm not gonna be on the show anymore.' I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I mean, I saw that coming.' I think it was hard for her because she has been writing her own scripts, she performs in her music band — she has so much going on, and I get it. To be playing Natalie, that's kind of messed with me in ways, too. It gets really dark. But she told me that she wasn't doing it anymore, and I remember being excited for her because I can't wait to see the stuff she's written, or more of her music, the new movie that she's in. But then I also felt like, your character dying is like a loss, because I've spent so many years playing her. It just felt really tragic, and I remember bawling during the read-through."

Natalie Will Keep Going, Sort Of

It's really easy to see how playing a character like Natalie takes its toll. Out of the Yellowjackets' plane tragedy survivors, she's the one who took it out on substance abuse and went to some of the series' darkest places. In the story, fans are eager to see what will become of Misty (Christina Ricci) in Season 3 when she starts to deal with the fact that she killed her best friend. In the 90s storyline, it will be interesting to see how Thatcher's arcs will foreshadow the death of the character in her adult life.

In case fans are wondering, it looks like Season 3 of Yellowjackets is relatively close to wrapping up filming. In the same interview, Thatcher revealed that filming for Natalie's Season 3 arc "finished two weeks ago," but not everyone had finished their scenes at the same time. Showtime is yet to reveal the release window for the new season, but after a long wait, fans finally got to see the first images from the new batch of episodes.

