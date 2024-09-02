Buzz Buzz Netflix subscribers, a hit survival mystery series that has drawn comparison to genre darling, Lost, is headed your way. If you love your survival thrillers with a good mix of the supernatural, then Yellowjackets is a show you should consider adding to your watchlist. The streamer, today, announced that the series, which originally premiered on Showtime in 2021, will be available to its US subscribers beginning next month. In the X (formerly Twitter) announcement captioned "You won't be hungry much longer," an obvious reference to cannibalism, which is a key piece in the show, Netflix revealed that Season 1 of Yellowjackets will arrive on its platform on October 1.

Yellowjackets is centered on a high school girls' soccer team whose plane crashes into the arctic wilderness in Canada en route to the national championship game in Seattle. The crash kills many, including the coach, leaving the stranded survivors to wander the harsh wilderness, battling to remain alive until help comes. At the start of their survival, things seem fair as they find an abandoned (but creepy) cabin to call home and take turns hunting game for food. However, as the winter intensifies, the animals retreat, leaving the starving girls to face dangerous situations that see their sanity slowly slipping away. What soon ensues is a deadly survival of the fittest game where the girls descend into a cannibalizing clan, utilizing a deadly card game to cast lots among themselves.

Yellowjackets tells its story in two timelines - the 90s, which chronicle the girls' eerie survival journey through the wilderness where they spent 19 months before getting rescued, and the present timeline, where the trauma of their shared experience lingers on 25 years later, expressing with varying intensity in each survivor. With new mysteries arising among them, they are led to believe that something sinister followed them back from the wilderness and, once again, they band together to comfort their demons for good.

'Yellowjackets' Season 1 Was Acclaimed By Both Critics And Audiences

If you're wondering if this will be worth your time, well, the stats are promising as Season 1 boasts a perfect 100% rating and a 73% audience rating. Also, Collider's Carly Lane in her glowing review concludes that "Yellowjackets is worth taking that harrowing journey to find out (the answers to its running mysteries)." Season 1 was an Awards magnet, earning 7 Emmy nominations. Critics have directed praise at its horror-inducing story, pacing, and the performance of its ensemble.

Yellowjackets Season 2 appeared to suffer from the sophomore slump as the reviews were less glowing. However, the ratings were enough to earn it a Season 3 renewal (set to premiere in 2025), a chance to rectify its errors. Season 1's imminent arrival on Netflix means the show has been handed the chance to woo new audiences and should the hive generate a significant buzz, then co-creator Ashley Lyle's plans for a five-season arc will become a likely possibility.

Yellowjackets Season 1 arrives on Netflix on October 1. Season 2 is exclusively available to stream on Paramount with Showtime. Stay tuned for future updates.

Yellowjackets A wildly talented high school girls' soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Release Date November 14, 2021 Creator Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Cast Juliette Lewis Melanie Lynskey , Tawny Cypress , Christina Ricci

