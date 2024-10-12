Just in time for the spookiest month of the year, the first season of Yellowjackets landed on Netflix on October 1. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Showtime series follows a high school girls' soccer team left stranded in the woods after a 1996 plane crash and forced to survive on their own for 19 months, also flashing forward to the lives of the survivors 25 years later. The series bounces back and forth between the past and the present and features some truly spot-on casting for the younger and older versions of its protagonists, including Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, and Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa. Yellowjackets uses violence, tragedy, and trauma to explore the ever-changing social dynamics between this group of girls, and is unlike anything else you'll find on TV right now.

'Yellowjackets' Pulls You in With Its Premise

When a high school girls soccer team – the Yellowjackets – fly to Seattle for a national tournament, their plane suddenly crashes in the Canadian wilderness, leaving behind a number of survivors but with no way to call for help. Stranded there for over a year and a half, the Yellowjackets struggle to survive with limited resources, growing more and more desperate as time passes and the winter sets in. If this sounds a little like the plot of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film Society of the Snow, that's because both were inspired by the 1972 Andes flight disaster, where a Uruguayan men’s rugby team was left stranded in the Andes mountains for two and a half months, resorting to cannibalism to survive.

With its 1996 timeline, Yellowjackets explores the evolution of the social dynamics between the team as they adapt to living in the wilderness, forced to hunt, scavenge, and treat each other's often gnarly injuries. As a popular girl and captain of the Yellowjackets, Jackie (Ella Purnell) finds herself struggling to find a place in their new social hierarchy, and her teammates begin to resent her for not pulling her weight. Aside from showcasing the brutal reality of trying to survive in the wilderness, Yellowjackets also leaves you questioning whether the girls are under the influence of supernatural forces or simply suffering from the psychological effects of hunger, trauma, and isolation. In the present-day timeline, Yellowjackets highlights the long-lasting effects of their trauma 25 years later and the various ways the now adult Yellowjackets cope with it.

'Yellowjackets' Features a Stellar Ensemble Cast

Season 1 of Yellowjackets was nominated for five Emmys, including Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body), who directed the pilot episode. Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, who plays the adult version of Misty (Samantha Hanratty), were also nominated, but the series features strong performances across the board with an ensemble of both seasoned actresses and younger stars on the rise. Purnell would later go on to star in Fallout, while others have found their place in the horror genre, like Sophie Thatcher (The Boogeyman, Heretic) and Jasmin Savoy Brown, known for playing Mindy in the two most recent installments of the Scream franchise. Though she hasn't gotten the Emmy recognition Lynskey has, Sophie Nélisse also gives a standout performance as teenage Shauna, especially throughout the show's second season.

The adult cast is made up of Lynskey, Ricci, Tawny Cypress, and Juliette Lewis, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell added to the cast in Season 2. Flashing back and forth between the past and present storylines leaves all of these actresses some time to shine, and allows the show to explore how the relationships between the characters have changed drastically over 25 years, though they remain connected by their shared trauma from their time in the wilderness. With Yellowjackets Season 3 currently in development and Joel McHale and Hilary Swank recently joining the cast, there's no better time to catch up on this dark, twisty thriller series.

Yellowjackets Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

