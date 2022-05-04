Fans of the popular series are getting even more than they bargained for.

Decider has just announced that Showtime's critically-acclaimed and wildly successful drama series Yellowjackets will see a full Season 1 DVD release on July 19, 2022, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The DVD release will contain all 10 episodes of the series over four discs, while also including two new never-before-seen featurettes titled Yellowjackets: The Female Lens, and Yellowjackets: Favorite Moments.

Season 1 of the show found massive success among fans and critics, in large part due to its intricate story and incredible performances by the star-studded cast which include big names such as Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, and Christina Ricci.

The story follows two timelines, one set in 1996 where a girl's high school soccer team, who after being involved in a plane crash and landing in the brutal northern wilderness, find themselves having to work together to survive in the savage conditions The second timeline follows the adult versions of those characters 25 years later, who have to come to grips with what happened all those years ago after realizing what started in the woods is far from over. The season left fans with a very emotional ending, and Season 2 was just reported to be in the early stages of production. Season 1 of Yellowjackets currently sits at a fresh 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other notable names in the series include Sophie Thatcher, best known for 2018’s Prospect and 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett, Samantha Hanratty, best known for starring as Whitney Brown in The Greening of Whitney Brown, Common Law’s Warren Kole, Steven Krueger who can be seen in Netflix’s The Originals, and Sarah Desjardins, seen on the CW’s Riverdale and starring as Maddy in the Netflix spy/comedy Project MC2. Yellowjackets Season 1 is created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who both worked on the popular crime drama series, Narcos.

Although most of us are eagerly waiting on a Season 2 arrival of Yellowjackets, fans can soon collect their own copy of the wildly popular and exciting series, along with all new unseen featurettes.

The full Season 1 DVD of Yellowjackets releases July 19, 2022, and you can binge the entire first season only on Showtime.

