It completes a fantastic fortnight for the network, whose 'Dexter: New Blood' recently became their most streamed series ever.

Here's a tasty bit of news for the guys at Showtime.

Yellowjackets, the new series from the network which has quickly emerged as a cult-favorite show, completed its first season as the second-most streamed in Showtime history, behind only the recently aired Dexter: New Blood. One might argue the success of Yellowjackets to be even more remarkable than that of New Blood: while the latter boasted an existing fan base, hungry for new Dexter action, Yellowjackets is an entirely novel show, albeit buoyed by huge critical acclaim and a fervent online fanbase.

The series has averaged over five-million weekly viewers across platforms, which the network notes to be the highest for a new series on the network since 2016's Billions. Sunday's season finale amassed 1.3 millon viewers across platforms on Sunday alone, more than doubling its audience for the series premiere. The Writer's Guild of America bestowed the new show with big awards nominations last week, including Best Drama Series and Best New Series. It'll come as no surprise, then, that Showtime has renewed Yellowjackets for a second season.

On the show's huge success, Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, had this to say:

"We are thrilled, to say the least, at the phenomenon that is Yellowjackets. The wild success of the series in viewership and reviews has been exciting, but what’s been most exciting is watching Yellowjackets explode in the collective zeitgeist – seeing the fans’ unbridled passion for the characters, endless theories about the mystery and even their abundant fan art. This kind of show is magic in a bottle, and we want to thank and congratulate Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and the entire cast and crew for the role they played in its creation. It’s a massive understatement to say that we can’t wait for next season.”

Image via Showtime

Here's the official synopsis for Yellowjackets:

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Season one also stars Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole."

