It’s been a week since Yellowjackets wrapped its Season 2 run at Showtime, but fans weren’t quite ready to let this batch of episodes go. When a movement started to take shape on social media last night to wait till the clock stroke midnight just in case a surprise episode got revealed, series creator Ashley Lyle decided to give people a night of rest by sending everybody to sleep with some good and bad news.

The good news is, there is indeed a bonus episode of Yellowjackets coming our way. The bad news is that Lyle stayed mum on when this episode is going to be released. The showrunner revealed that the bonus episode will work as a bridge between Seasons 2 and 3, which could suggest that it can take a few weeks for it to drop.

What Can The Bonus Episode of Yellowjackets Be About?

Of course, Lyle also didn’t reveal what we can expect from the upcoming episode, but it may be very well centered around a cast member that was announced back in December but never actually appeared on-screen: Jason Ritter (Raising Dion). Since the actor – and lead star Melanie Lynskey’s husband – didn’t make an appearance in any of the nine episodes, chances are we’ll get to see him in the upcoming bonus episode.

There’s also a chance that this new episode diverts from the format of the series, since the show creators decided to separate it from the rest of the batch. It could be presented from a different character’s point of view, or maybe address some of the mysteries and events that the season finale rushed past last week. In any case, we’ll have to wait until Lyle or Bart Nickerson break their radio silence again so we can find out.

Yellowjackets tells the story of a group of girls that manage to survive a plane crash in the middle of a forest in the mid-90s. At the same time, it follows the group that managed to escape that forest but refuse to reveal to the world what went down while they were stranded. Season 2 revealed to the audience some harrowing story elements that had been part of fan speculation for a long time, and the upcoming Season 3 – which stopped production one day after kicking off – is bound to take the series to even darker places.

