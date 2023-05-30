Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of YellowjacketsThe Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets was quite literally explosive, leaving both timelines in cliffhangers that will change the show permanently going forward. The wilderness timeline saw many a big moment, with the crowning of a new Antler Queen and the final bid adieu to Javi (Luciano Leroux). But the biggest moment of them all came at the very end of the episode when the cabin the team has taken up residence in suddenly catches fire, and they narrowly escape with their lives. It’s a tense scene not only for the fact that the place seems to be boarded up with no way out, but because without the cabin, the team is left out in the elements in the middle of a brutal Canadian winter. But this isn’t just an accidental fire. This isn’t a case of a spark catching a rug and creating a catastrophe. The doors were jammed, meaning something or someone set the fire on purpose. But who? And why?

RELATED: The Yellowjackets Should Just Eat Coach Ben Already

Is Coach Ben the Cabin Fire Culprit?

Image via Showtime

All arrows seem to point toward Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) having set the fire. In the season’s penultimate episode, Coach found the underground hideout Javi had been living in during his disappearance. Heading back to the cabin, he stumbled upon Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) prepping some meat. At first hopeful that they finally had found game and were able to satiate their hunger, his happiness fades upon realizing it wasn’t an animal Shauna was carving up, but a person. As we saw when the team ate Jackie (Ella Purnell), Coach is vehemently against cannibalism, even if it is purely a survival technique. Refusing to participate resulted in Coach fading fast throughout the season, having hallucinations and looking like a walking zombie in the majority of his scenes. So naturally, he’s horrified at the thought of eating Javi. And granted, unlike Jackie, where her uh, cooking was accidental, Javi’s was purposeful, and very clearly spooked Coach.

But as he’s about to run off, frightened by what the team has become, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) comes into the clearing. He tells her he found out where Javi had been hiding out and says that the two of them could survive the winter together. He then tells her that she’s not like these other girls, to which she tells him that she’s worse because she let Javi die in her place. Coach and Natalie developed a close bond in Season 1, with Coach even revealing to her that he’s gay. He sees her as some sort of saint in comparison to the other teammates, and you can pinpoint the exact moment he realizes that’s not true.

His entire demeanor changes and it’s the first time we’re left to wonder if maybe Coach isn’t as good of a guy as we thought he was. His discomfort is only furthered when he returns to the cabin later at night and sees the team bowing to Natalie, their newly appointed leader. He then picks up a box of matches before the scene cuts. As mentioned, the cabin later catches fire, with Shauna thankfully having been awake writing in her journal and able to wake everyone up. All the doors are jammed, and they have to resort to breaking it open with an ax to escape with their lives and as many belongings as they could quickly grab.

The one person not in the cabin while this happened? Coach Ben. Leaving a heavy implication that he was the fire starter. But is he? Sure he’s a bit horrified by what survival measures the team has resorted to, but would he really kill them all? On one hand, it doesn’t seem entirely out of the question. After all, we did see him pick up the matches, and it’s not like he’s affected by the cabin burning down as he now has Javi’s cave. But there’s also the matter of him now only having one leg, and thus making it a tad more difficult to hunt and gather to survive. Not to mention the bigger issue of not having a gun or a weapon to do so with anyhow. So did Coach burn down the cabin in an attempt to burn away the monsters he believes the team has become? Or were the matches a red herring? We did see him struggling to make fire earlier in the episode, so perhaps he really did just need the matches for that. But if it wasn’t Coach who set the fire, then who (or what) could it have been?

Could the Wilderness Really Be Responsible?

Image via Showtime

The wilderness is a big plot point in both timelines, with members of the team believing it to be some sort of entity and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) its prophet. But the season finale saw Lottie pass that responsibility down to Natalie, claiming that she can no longer hear the wilderness, and so she believes it no longer needs her, and that it has now chosen Natalie. But as we see in the present-day timelines, Lottie (Simone Kessell) is once again hearing what she refers to as “it,” showing that maybe it wasn’t done with her after all. Could the wilderness be responsible for the fire? Would it really be so out of the blue to think so?

It’s clear by now that the wilderness is much bigger and has a deeper meaning than just a forest, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what that actually means. The team did try and make Natalie its sacrifice by way of drawing cards, only for Javi to be the ultimate sacrifice. They claim “the wilderness chose” him, though that is quite a grey area. And now with Lottie out of commission due to Shauna’s brutal beat down, and her crowning a new vessel, could it be that the wilderness simply didn’t approve and was punishing the team? Maybe it sounds absurd, but when has anything in this show made scientific sense? (Remember when Lottie somehow tamed a bear? How do you explain that?)

It might not be entirely out of the question to think that there was a higher power at play. Add to the fact that Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) has seen “the man with no eyes” countless times and that has yet to be explained, and Javi once made a chilling remark about a “friend” to Coach Ben. It’s been said by the characters themselves that they weren’t alone out in the wilderness, so what if the wilderness decided to throw an extra curveball? Whatever the culprit may be, the team is in for a rough time going forward.