Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of YellowjacketsThe Yellowjackets Season 2 finale burned it all to the ground. Literally. Full of little twists and turns, the episode ended with what was probably the most shocking event in its past timeline ever since the recent demise of little Javi (Luciano Leroux). The team's cabin went up in flames, with all signs pointing to Coach Ben (Steven Krueger)being responsible for this unimaginable decision. The girls, alerted by a journaling Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), manage to escape, but their only shelter from the biting cold is gone. And though the Season 2 finale never shows us the aftermath of the fire, it sure looks like it’s gone for good. As the show’s opening tune would put it, there’s no return.

For the Yellowjackets high school soccer team, this turn of events will certainly prove disastrous. With no shelter from the harsh Canadian winter, no animals to hunt, and no place to keep the meat they pick off of each other, the girls will certainly spiral even faster into madness and generalized cannibalism. Every day, we just get closer and closer to the Antler Queen events of the series’ first episode. For viewers, however, this burning of the cabin might represent some much-needed good news.

Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets' Felt Disjointed

After a lackluster, uneven season, it seems like showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson aren’t afraid of taking a scorched-Earth approach to their project and rebuilding it all from the ground up. After an exhilarating first run, Yellowjackets Season 2 felt repetitive and generally uneventful, despite a couple of shocking moments, such as Shauna’s birth-gone-wrong and Javi's aforementioned death. By burning the cabin to the ground, Lyle and Nickerson show us that they have no hesitations about tearing down what they have built so far if it means creating something new from the rubble. This is essential if the show is to ever feel as fresh as it did in its debut season.

But, most importantly, the burning of the cabin also puts an end to the distractions of Yellowjackets. The show has always been about the upended social dynamics of a group of teenage girls cut away from the rest of society. Still, ever since the series started, fans have been obsessed with whether or not there is something supernatural living in the woods and impacting the girls’ lives. And the cabin was a huge source of speculation for those more concerned with the alleged spirits of the woods than with the Yellowjackets themselves. Now, with the house out of the way, viewers will have no choice but to contemplate what the series is really about: the humanity of its characters.

Does Coach Ben Burn Down the Cabin in the Season 2 Finale?

The events that led to Ben burning down the cabin happened incredibly fast, even though they took over an episode to develop. After spending most of the season doing nothing but hallucinating and waiting to die, Coach Ben finally decides to do something for himself. In possession of Javi’s drawings, he ventures into the woods to find out how on Earth a child could survive for so long all alone in the wilderness. After finding the underground cave in which Javi spent the first half of the season hiding, he returns to the cabin only to find Shauna butchering someone’s dead body.

Shocked to realize that the girls were about to eat little Javi, Coach goes to Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and invites her to hide in the cave with him for the rest of the winter. Ben always had a soft spot for Natalie. In the madness of the wilderness, he saw her as his only equal, the only person reasonable enough not to fall for Lottie’s (Courtney Eaton) weird brand of spiritualism. Thus, upon seeing Shauna getting Javi’s corpse ready for supper, Coach’s first instinct is to get Natalie and run. He tells her that she’s not like the others in the cabin, but she quickly dismisses him, revealing that she allowed Javi to die to save herself.

For Ben, losing his rapport with Natalie means losing all hope for his team. After all, ever since they feasted on Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) body earlier in the season, he has become convinced that they are monsters. So, there is nothing left for him to do but destroy them. So, it would make sense that, while all the girls are sleeping, it was he who comes back and sets fire to the cabin. Thankfully for the girls, Shauna notices the smoke and wakes them all up. The Yellowjackets make it out of the house unscathed, but they now have no place to protect themselves from predators or from the harsh weather.

Burning Down the Cabin Forces 'Yellowjackets' to Reinvent Itself

What Coach Ben did after (potentially) setting fire to the cabin remains a mystery. Most likely, he ran as far away from the girls as he could, probably hiding in Javi’s cave. Since no one else knows where the place is, he’ll most likely be safe there at least for a good chunk of Yellowjackets Season 3, which has currently halted its production. Heck, given that the show never told us whether he returned home with his team, maybe he’s hiding under that tree up to this day. Who knows? Whatever the case, his desperate act and subsequent disappearance could mean a lot of different things for the show’s plot in the upcoming season. With Coach Ben lost in the woods, the remaining Yellowjackets will have a very real, palpable nemesis hidden somewhere out there. This is a big change for a show that has so far relied on unseen forces and psychological horror.

But the disappearance of the cabin itself also has a huge impact on the show, particularly in the aftermath of Season 2. The series' sophomore run wasn’t a disaster, but it also wasn’t as well received as its debut. Yellowjackets' present timeline grew stale with its leads being separated from one another for too long and a mystery that was more than shoddily wrapped up in the final episode. Meanwhile, the past timeline began to lose steam, relying too much on shock to remain interesting. With the show getting over the cannibalism issue right in Season 2’s first few episodes, it seemed like we had reached the high point of horror for the series. There didn’t look like there was anything new in the Yellowjackets’ near future, just a repetition of the same old formula: someone dies, they eat them.

Now, it’s safe to say that this formula will indeed represent a lot of the show’s future. We know for a fact that the Yellowjackets won’t get out of the woods anytime soon, and that their cannibal streak won’t stop with Javi. Still, with their shelter burned to the ground, there’s now a new element added to their social dynamic. There’s no knowing how exactly this lack of a home will impact the girls’ lives. All that we can be certain of is that things won’t be the same. It is also relevant that the burning of the cabin came at about the same time that Lottie named Natalie the new leader of the group. Finding the cabin is part of what solidified Lottie as the Antler Queen after Jackie’s fall from grace, so it is only fitting for the emergence of a new pack leader to be accompanied by a change of setting.

Without the Cabin, Fans Get to Focus on What Really Matters

Part of why Lottie became such an important figure when the girls first found the cabin is the aura of mystery that surrounds the place. There are numerous unanswered questions about the Yellowjackets' makeshift home in the woods, from who built it to who was the guy that shot himself inside it, to the meaning behind those creepy symbols. Viewers and characters alike are still completely in the dark about whether or not there is something supernatural beyond those doors. In such a scenario, it is only fitting for a priestess-like personality such as Lottie to take charge.

But the mystery of the cabin has taken way too much space in both our minds and the girls’. Collectively, we have become obsessed with the alleged supernatural entities that inhabit the wilderness and, more specifically, the cabin. Characters scare each other with mysterious dripping noises and walls covered in blood, and viewers take to Reddit forums to debate what kind of spirit could be lurking in the shadows. This is all fine and dandy, and perhaps there is indeed a supernatural element in Yellowjackets, but that is not the point of the show.

The focus of Yellowjackets is how the social microcosm that is a girls’ high school soccer team is affected after being taken from the larger society it belongs to, and how they create a new society based on what they know. What matters isn’t so much what the wilderness does to the girls, but what the girls bring to the wilderness: their fears, their knowledge, their expectations, and their own ghosts. Let’s not forget that Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) has been seeing that mystery man spirit ever since she was a child. She brought it to the wilderness with her, much like Shauna brought her secrets and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) brought her obsessions that led to tragedies. Without the cabin, we will be able to focus on the darkness that each of the girls carry within themselves, instead of wasting time arguing over what force could be looming over them.