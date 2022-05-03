After showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson spoke to Variety, some key details have been revealed about season 2 of Yellowjackets, a psychological survival thriller series from Showtime. The showrunners revealed that production on the upcoming season should start to begin this summer, setting it up for a probable early 2023 release. Yellowjackets Season 1 ended abruptly, with one of the major players dying of exposure in the icy landscape in the 1996 timeline, and the girls really having to think about their survival more than ever before.

Yellowjackets explores duel timelines that tell the story of a high school girls soccer team in 1996 that crash-lands on a plane in the middle of the wilderness and a group of survivors in the present-day dealing with a blackmailer who threatens to expose their best-kept secrets. Lyle spoke about the storyline of the second season of Yellowjackets, saying, "We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline. We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent.'” After Nickerson explained Lyle, himself, and Jonathan Lisco, the third showrunner, "are in the writing process" and are “just getting started on the actual scripts,” Lyle discussed the process of getting prepared for the new season. The co-showrunner said, "We’ve been in the writers’ room for several months now, and we’re circling a late summer production start."

It was once mentioned by Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine that Yellowjackets Season 2 will most likely premiere at the end of this year. If production is kicked into high gear at the end of this summer, a late 2022 premiere date could be possible, but for now, nothing is set in stone. In an age where streaming is king, Yellowjackets was a show on a premium network that took the world by storm. Due to its clever writing, nail-biting mysteries, and shocking reveals, Yellowjackets won over audiences and became Showtime's second most-streamed show in the network's history, right behind Dexter: New Blood. The first episode of Yellowjackets pulled in a total viewership of 1.41 million across all platforms.

The first season of Yellowjackets is critically acclaimed as well, currently holding a rare 100 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. While development on the season is still technically in the early stages, it seems likely that major players from the first season will return for the show's sophomore effort, including but not limited to Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Sami Hanratty, and Sophie Nélisse. Stay tuned for more details surrounding Yellowjackets Season 2.

