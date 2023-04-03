Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.Yellowjackets fans have been hungry for some good old-fashioned cannibalism since it was teased in Season 1's chilling opening sequence, and at long last, it's arrived. Well, sort of. Eating Jackie's (Ella Purnell) slow-cooked corpse was the group's first collective act of cannibalism, but their delusion-fueled feast was a far cry from what viewers have come to expect of a traditional survivalist story, and with good reason. Yellowjackets isn't about how far the girls will go to survive the wilderness; it's about how far they'll go to survive teenage girlhood.

The plane crash serves as a catalyst for a new social hierarchy to form, and the trials of the woods are metaphors for the tumultuous transition between childhood and adulthood. Whether it's within civilization or in the middle of the wilderness, growing up is a dog-eat-dog world, and although the literal cannibalism didn't begin until Season 2, the Yellowjackets started digging into each other before they even boarded the plane. That being said, the social politics of a dozen or so teenage people-eaters can be a bit tricky to navigate, so let's break down how Jackie became a snackie, and why she's only the first course.

The Consumption of Jackie's Identity

Before the crash, Jackie is the glue that holds the team together. In the pilot, she mediates fights, eases anxiety, anticipates her team's needs, and knows how to lighten the mood. Although Jackie isn't the best player on the team, Coach Martinez (Carlos Sanz) makes her captain because of her ability to lead when things get tough. Between her social status and prom king boyfriend, it's no surprise that Jackie's peers want a taste of her — and by winter, they'll get it.

Throughout Season 1, the girls each take a bite out of Jackie's identity within the group. Before the flight, Shauna (Sophie Nèlisse) and Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) covertly challenged Jackie's place in the hierarchy by hooking up with her boyfriend and planning to "ice out" a teammate (I see you, foreshadowing) behind her back, respectively. In the aftermath of the crash, Misty (Sammi Hanratty) takes over her role as the level-headed leader when she remains cool under pressure while applying first-aid to injured survivors. By Day 3, Jackie is still in denial about the life-or-death stakes of their situation, which results in her losing influence over the group to Tai, who takes over Jackie's old job as the one who anticipates the team's needs.

After the girls notice Jackie's survival skills are lacking, she's almost able to reestablish her status by holding a séance for some much-needed fun, but even that choice needed to be endorsed by Shauna to convince the others. When her plan goes horribly wrong, Jackie is no longer in contention for the entertainer of the group. That unofficial title is taken by Van (Liv Hewson), who is still well-liked by the others for her movie plot retellings and jokes. Around the same time, the newly enlightened— or newly insane, depending on who you ask— Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has learned how to ease the fears of her peers, which Jackie can't pull off anymore. Even Nat (Sophie Thatcher) threatens her status as the desirable one of the bunch by messing around with Travis (Kevin Alves).

At this point, the only remaining role Jackie can try to fill is Shauna's best friend, which has seemingly been taken by Tai, who knows she's pregnant with Jeff's (Jack DePew) baby. Shauna is unable to admit her betrayal to Jackie, which officially closes off her last chance of becoming part of the group. By the time Doomcoming arrives, she's, well, doomed. Her status as an outsider is set in stone when she doesn't partake in Misty's magic mushroom soup, and it's ultimately the fallout of not participating in the group's drug trip that seals her fate.

Even in death, Shauna takes away the complexity of Jackie's identity by imagining her as a snarky manifestation of her guilt, or as the same best friend she knew before the crash changed them all for good. Her hallucinations of Jackie stem from guilt and grief but are ultimately still self-serving. Shauna seems unable to process her emotions without imagining what Jackie might have to say about them, which is why she ends up eating Jackie's frozen ear. Now, she can spill all her secrets because her best friend lent her an ear. When Tai becomes aware of the full extent of Shauna's co-dependency and makes the call to burn her body, Shauna's brief eulogy perfectly summarizes what she has done and will do to Jackie: "I don't even know where you end, and I begin." It should come as no surprise that the girls end up indulging in her corpse because, like Shauna said, nothing of herself truly belonged to Jackie anymore, including her body.

The Leftovers

Although Jackie was the most obvious outsider, she won't be the last person the Yellowjackets cannibalize literally or metaphorically. Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) has already chewed up and spit out the life everyone imagined Jackie would've had, from marrying her high school boyfriend to receiving presents from the Taylors on Jackie's birthday. The other girls have fallen into old patterns as well. Adult Tai (Tawny Cypress) sacrifices the well-being of her wife and son to pursue her own goals, like how she pushed Allie (Pearl Amanda Dickson) too hard and broke her leg, or how she insisted on traveling south through the woods despite Van warning her of the dangers of doing so on multiple occasions.

Grown-up Misty (Christina Ricci) is back to abusing the medically vulnerable to fuel her own ego, and has returned to manipulating the Yellowjackets so she can remain on their team, just like she did when she destroyed the plane's transmitter. Lottie (Simone Kessell) is even returning to her old ways in a literal sense by turning the mysterious symbol from the woods into her cult's logo. These women will devour whoever they see fit, and viewers know not all the remaining survivors make it out alive. The question isn't if there will be someone new on the menu; it's who.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.