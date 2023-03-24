Yellowjackets captivated audiences from the first minutes of the pilot, teasing an ominous history amongst a group of women who shared a harrowing experience as teenagers. The thrilling drama series bounces back and forth between the events that happened in 1996 when the girls’ soccer team first became stranded in the wilderness after a deadly plane crash, and the present day, where the adult versions of the women are still struggling with the fallout from their life-altering event.

Inspired by the true stories of the infamous Donner Party from the 1800s and the 1972 “Andes Flight Disaster,” creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson wanted to showcase a predominantly female group stranded in the Canadian wilderness who have to resort to cannibalism in order to survive. The name itself, “Yellowjackets,” shines a light on the behavior of the girls before, during, and after the plane crash as a “hive-mentality” with high importance placed on who is the “queen bee.” With a combination of Lord of the Flies and Mean Girls, the level of barbarism that the girls had to resort to during their time in the forest is a poignant reminder that all humans, regardless of age or gender, can become savage and ruthless when it comes to survival.

With such a large ensemble cast featuring both teen and adult versions of characters, it’s easy to get overwhelmed about who is who. It doesn’t help that we as an audience still have a fragmented concept of what exactly happened while the team was stranded in the wilderness. Several characters that we are introduced to in the 1996 timeline perish, but at the end of the first season, there are many survivors that we haven’t seen as adults yet.

With the new season about to premiere on March 24th, this guide will refresh your memory and catch you up on any new faces you’ll be meeting soon!

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Shipman

In the first season of Yellowjackets, we learn that the soft-spoken and seemingly harmless Shauna has a very dark side to her, both as a teen and as an adult. Sophie Nélisse, who plays the teenage Shauna, is a Canadian actress best known for The Book Thief and The Kid Detective. The 23-year-old actress also received several awards for her performance in The Book Thief and Monsieur Lazhar. As a teenager, we see Shauna betray her best friend Jackie (Ella Purnell) by sleeping with her boyfriend, Jeff (Jack DePew). It is revealed later in the season that she is pregnant with Jeff's child, which she unsuccessfully tried to abort while in the wilderness.

As an adult, played by Melanie Lynskey, Shauna does not seem to have matured all that much. She ultimately ended up marrying Jeff (Warren Kole), and the two of them have a teenage daughter named Callie (Sarah Desjardins). As she and several other surviving Yellowjacket teammates are being blackmailed as adults, she tries her best to maintain the quiet life she had built. However, she starts an extramarital affair with a man named Adam (Peter Gadiot) after the two of them have a small fender bender. When she discovers that Adam has been digging into her past, she confronts and kills him during the interaction. She’s able to convince the other women that he was the blackmailer, despite recently learning that the blackmailer was actually her husband, Jeff.

Shauna’s character has plenty of flaws, but she certainly has the intelligence and problem-solving skills that would make her a great teammate… or a formidable enemy.

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner

Taissa’s character has many layers of complexity, many of which have yet to be fully explained by the end of the first season of Yellowjackets. As a teen, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), she is ambitious and aggressive. She gave a girl a compound fracture during soccer practice, and they weren’t even in wilderness survival mode at that point. As an adult, she still has those traits, along with whatever else she picked up during the time she spent in the forest after the plane crash. Tawny Cypress, who is best known for her performances in Heroes and House of Cards, plays the adult version of Taissa, who was running for (and won) state senatorship during the first season.

Despite her outward success, she struggles internally as she tries to help (adult) Shauna figure out who is blackmailing them. She also harbors and hides her own personal issues, between campaign complexities and tension between her and her wife, Simone (Rukiya Bernard) over how to handle their troubled son, Sammy (Aiden Stoxx).

There are many questions left unanswered at the end of the season regarding what Taissa has done and experienced, but we know for sure that she is willing to do whatever it takes to survive.

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley

Perhaps one of the most unpredictable characters, Misty has proven herself to be extremely helpful at times, and extremely problematic at other times. Played by Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), the teen version of Misty is an outcast. The only reason she was aboard the plane that crashed is that she was the equipment manager for the Yellowjackets soccer team. She was constantly shunned and bullied by the other girls due to her (notably) creepy behavior. However, she proves herself to be a valuable resource after the plane crash, thanks to her survival skills and first aid experience… even if she did destroy the emergency location transmitter from the plane.

As an adult, Misty (Christina Ricci) works as a caregiver at a facility that places her in a position of absolute authority over those she is responsible. “Nurse Ratched” jokes aside, the adult version of Misty is just as emotionally disturbed, unpredictable, (and potentially sociopathic) as she was as a teenager.

Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie “Nat” Scatorccio

Natalie is the scrapper of the group, no question about it. As a teen, played by Sophie Thatcher, she is portrayed as a punk-rocker type who hides her insecurities behind her tough exterior. Thatcher made her feature film debut in the 2018 film Prospect where she starred alongside Pedro Pascal. During the time that the soccer team is stranded in the wilderness, she develops a relationship with Travis (Kevin Alves), the eldest son of the soccer coach. The two of them bond because of their shared trauma, with Travis dealing with the death of his father from the crash and Nat coming from a bad home environment, resulting in the death of her abusive father.

Played by Juliette Lewis, we are introduced to adult Nat as she is graduating from a recovery program for substance abuse and anger management. It’s evident that her life since the plane crash incident has not been easy, and she is as jaded and cynical as ever. She teams up with Shauna, Misty, and Taissa to uncover the mystery of who is blackmailing them, as they each received a card with the same cryptic design that ties them together.

Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa “Van” Palmer

Van was a pivotal character during the 1996 timeline, but during the first season of Yellowjackets, we never got to see her as an adult. In the new season, however, we will be introduced to an older Van, played by Lauren Ambrose, who is best known for her role as Dorothy Turner in M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple+ series Servant. During the 1996 flashback sequences, Van (Liv Hewson) was in a relationship with Taissa prior to the plane crash. The two of them are still closeted about their sexuality at this time, so their relationship is kept a secret from the other members of the soccer team. It’s unclear what role Van will play in the upcoming season, but it’s certain that she will have a huge part to play in the unfolding mystery.

Simone Kessel and Courtney Eaton as Lottie Matthews

Another character that we only got to see as the teen version, Lottie (Courtney Eaton), plays a huge role in the implied mental breakdown of the Yellowjackets team during their time in the wilderness. As they face starvation and exposure to the elements, Lottie, (who was on medication for schizophrenia) runs out of her pills and begins to exhibit seemingly supernatural abilities in the form of visions. In the first season, we see her as a young girl freaking out in the back seat of a car, ultimately preventing her parents from driving into an intersection where a car crashes in front of their eyes. Simone Kessel (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will play the adult version of Lottie, as seen in the new trailer. Since we haven’t seen her character since the 1996 timeline, she might have some answers that we’ve been desperately searching for.

Elijah Wood as Walter

The newest addition to the cast of Yellowjackets will be playing a “citizen detective.” Elijah Wood is best known for his performances in the Lord of the Rings movie franchise, the television comedy series Wilfred, and for being oddly interchangeable with Daniel Radcliffe. In the new season of Yellowjackets, he is seen in the trailer teaming up with Misty in an attempt to solve the mystery surrounding the survivors of the 1996 plane crash. More of an amateur sleuth than actual law enforcement, he still poses a risk to the adult survivors, asking questions that they might not want to answer.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will premiere on Friday, March 24th with weekly episodes available to stream on Showtime and Paramount+.