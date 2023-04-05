[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets, Season 2, Episode 2, "Edible Complex."]Yellowjackets is absolutely packed to the brim with burning questions that inspire curious theories about character intentions, supernatural influences, and other potential game-changers, but Season 2, Episode 2, “Edible Complex,” gives us another curious question to ponder; who pooed in the pee bucket?

At the beginning of the episode, a conversation about Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) state of mind and how much time she’s spending with dead Jackie (Ella Purnell) in the shed gets derailed by a certain stench. Nope, it’s not the result of being stuck out in the wildness for months. As Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) says, “This is next level.” She soon discovers that someone broke a cabin golden rule. Someone pooed in the pee bucket.

Taissa begrudgingly throws it away herself, but even though the toilet’s been "flushed," we’re still left wondering, who’s the culprit? I opted to ask the cast of Yellowjackets just that during our recent interviews.

Image via Showtime

Samantha Hanratty who plays 1996 Misty was quick to point a finger at the person who got especially heated about someone breaking the pee bucket rule — Taissa. “Jasmine. I think it's Taissa. I think it’s the evil Taissa.” Sophie Nélisse replied, “She’s gaslighting everyone,” but Hanratty was quick to point out that it’s not gaslighting if she’s not aware it was her to begin with; “But she doesn't know because it’s the other half."

Jasmin Savoy Brown knows all about the Taissa/pee bucket theory, but she’s not on board with it herself; “Someone said it's probably sleepwalking Tai, which I don’t personally agree with." However, Liv Hewson who plays 1996 Van jumped in to reaffirm how amusing it’d be for the person who’s so enraged by the incident to be the one who committed it. They said, “But it's funny if it was you and then you're the person who gets so mad about it.”

Brown then veered away from Tai’s guilt by pinpointing another potential culprit; “It could be Misty.” Brown’s not the only cast member who thinks it might be the team equipment manager and frequent force of chaos. Kevin Alves suggested the same. Alves began, “Misty would do it just to piss everybody off.”

Image via Showtime

Steven Krueger agreed that’d be a very on-brand move for Misty to make, but also couldn’t overlook his own possible guilt. “I mean, it's clearly me. I’m the one that can't walk very far to go to the actual spot.” Brown also made a case for Coach Ben being the guilty party; “Maybe it’s Ben because he didn’t want to hobble outside.”

Even though he didn’t directly work with the pee bucket material, Warren Kole who plays present-day Jeff offered his thoughts on the matter; “Shauna. She’s got it in her!”

All valid suggestions, but I side with Hewson on the matter who pointed out, “It could be Crystal.” Why? Because if Crystal keeps drawing number two cards when chores are assigned, what difference does it make to her?

Looking for more Yellowjackets Season 2 talk? You can catch my full non-spoiler conversation with Courtney Eaton, Nélisse, and Hanratty in the video interview at the top of this article. (The spoiler half of the chat will be released when Episode 6 becomes available on May 7th.) On top of that, be sure to check out Hanratty’s extended Collider Ladies Night interview below: