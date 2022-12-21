Jason Ritter will be joining his wife Melanie Lynskey in the second season of Yellowjackets. Ritter, who has starred alongside his wife in other projects, joins a number of other recent additions to the thriller series.

In a recent article from Variety, it was revealed that Ritter would be joining his wife in Season 2 of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Whilst details about his character currently remain a mystery, Ritter, who is known for his role as Pat Rollins in Raising Dion, will appear in one episode of the upcoming season. This is the second time this year that he has appeared in the same show as his wife, Lynskey. The pair recently appeared together in the television mini-series, Candy, where Ritter appeared in two episodes as Deputy Denny Reese, whilst Lynskey starred as Betty Gore in five episodes. In addition to Yellowjackets, Ritter will also be starring in The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

Lynskey reacted to the news of her husband’s casting with enthusiasm. “He’s such a wonderful actor and a really nice person. When I came back to work, everyone was like, ‘Your husband is the nicest person!’ It makes me look smart, like I chose a great partner,” Lynskey said, before adding that he is amazing at improvisation. “He’s so good, and it’s really fun to get to work with somebody who is creative and interesting and does something different every take, which is what he does. He’s also so good at improv.” Lynskey did admit, however, that it was also hard working together on the same projects. “It’s hard though because we try to support each other when the other one’s working. If we both were working on something full-time, that would be tough. I already feel like our nanny is working so hard when I’m at work!”

Ritter’s casting comes as other additions were recently included in Season 2. In August, it was announced that Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) would join the cast as Walter, a citizen detective, as part of a season-long guest arc. His character has been described as a “dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty [Samantha Hanratty/ Christina Ricci] in ways she won’t see coming.” Simone Kessell has also joined the cast as an adult Lottie (the teen version of whom is played by Courtney Eaton) and Lauren Ambrose has joined as an adult Van (who is also played by Liv Hewson).

Split across two points in time, Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school soccer team who must survive alone in the Canadian wilderness after surviving a plane crash. The girls must hold on for nineteen months, with time skips shown of their lives twenty-five years later. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series also stars Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves (who was recently upgraded to a season regular).

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres March 24 for streaming and on-demand Showtime subscribers, and March 26 on Showtime. Watch our interview with Lynskey below: