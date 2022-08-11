You can look forward to seeing a lot more Van in the upcoming Season 2 of Yellowjackets. Showtime announced today two important developments for the character: Her adult version will be played by Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), and Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), who plays the younger version of the character, has been upped to series regular. The award-winning show will continue to center around the team of wildly talented high school girls and soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Season 2 is expected to premiere in early 2023.

In the series, Van is the goalkeeper from the soccer team, who has a relationship with Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown). We know that Taissa grew up to be a state senator with a son, but next season viewers are set to discover what happened to Van, as we didn’t get to see her in 2021. When we last saw her in the series, Van took part in a bizarre wilderness tribute that undoubtedly will leave some scars for her adult version to deal with.

Ambrose is mostly known for her performance as Claire Fisher in the acclaimed HBO series Six Feet Under. Her performance earned her two Emmy nominations. She was also in Torchwood, The X Files, and USA’s Dig. Currently, she’s in the main cast of Servant, the Apple TV+ series created by M. Night Shyamalan. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in My Fair Lady, and also appeared on the big screen in Wanderlust and Where the Wild Things Are.

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, both of whom have worked together on The Vampire Diaries’ spin-off series The Originals, as well as on Netflix’s Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and AMC's Dispatches From Elsewhere. With the widely acclaimed Yellowjackets, they earned their first-ever Emmy nominations, as well as WGA nods. Lyle and Nickerson co-showrun and co-produce the series with Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom).

The cast of Yellowjackets also features Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (The Hateful Eight), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Showtime is yet to announce a specific release date for Season 2 of Yellowjackets. You can watch series star Melanie Lynskey talk about the show in an exclusive interview with Collider below: