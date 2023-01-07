Showtime’s hit thriller Yellowjackets has added three new cast members for Season 2. According to Variety, Nicole Maines, François Arnaud and Nia Sondaya have all been added in recurring roles.

Maines (Supergirl) will be playing a new character Lisa, described as an associate to Simone Kessell’s Lottie in the show’s present day timeline. Arnaud (Surface) will play Paul, “a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been.” While Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told) is stepping into the role of Akilah in the flashback timeline, replacing Keeya King (Van Helsing) from the first season.

The three actors join Kessell, Jason Ritter (Raising Dion), Lauren Ambrose (Servant) and Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) as the latest additions to the series’ second season. Wood will play Walter, "a dedicated citizen detective" in a season long guest arc. Melanie Lynskey (Candy), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Tawny Cypress (House of Cards), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), and Sophie Nélisse (47 Meters Down: Uncaged) are all set to return.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets centers on a high school soccer team that find themselves stranded in the wilderness after surviving a plane crash. Split between two timelines, the series explores the brutal lengths the teenagers went through to survive in 1996, as well as the lasting impact it has on them as adults in the present day.

The first season was a critical and ratings success for Showtime, becoming the networks second most streamed series ever. As well as earning seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey’s performance as Sophie.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres on March 24th, and has already been renewed for season 3. Check out the chilling teaser for season 2 below.