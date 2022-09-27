If you feel that spine-tingling shiver, it's because Showtime's Emmy-nominated series Yellowjackets Season 2 is gaining on us. The feral suspense thriller has kept mostly quiet since its season finale in January, but here lately we've been feeding off the cast updates, slowly revealing more of what's to come. Today, according to Deadline, the newest addition to the series is Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman, said to be appearing in a recurring guest star role.

Yellowjackets, a show that splits its devious tale between the mid '90s and today, is mysterious unraveling of a group of friends whose plane crashed on their way to a soccer tournament. The girls' soccer team find themselves stranded in the fearsome isolation of the Canadian wilderness. Because of a clever time-hopping tactic, viewers know something sinister takes place among the teammates in the time that they're left to their own devices in a very Lost meets Lord of the Flies scenario. Pieces of the puzzle only dig the grim tale deeper as we jump back and forth from the teens' perspective to the adult survivors, and how they've coped in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Naturally, the production is keeping Season 2's details tightly under wraps. Following the first season's finale, fans were left to theorize over a handful of open-ended elements within the show. The brutal survivalist episodes took a frightening supernatural turn with Lottie's (Courtney Eaton) premonitions, then an even darker spin with her cult-leader status, and something's definitely up with adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress). All of that plus the fans' anticipation of cannibalism makes for a hushed second season, but we do have a little information on Izman's role. Reportedly, the actress will be playing a character named Crystal. She's a JV member of the squad whose first passion is theater. Unfortunately, Crystal makes the "dubious decision" to befriend Misty (Samantha Hanratty), a somewhat unstable, albeit capable, young lady. Yellowjackets will be Izmann's second role, after booking her debut role on CBS's crime drama FBI.

Yellowjackets is a critically acclaimed show that earned numerous Emmy nominees for its brilliant cast, and character-driven plot. Again, similar to shows like Lost, or Orange is the New Black, Yellowjackets peels back layers from its characters each episode, providing more insight to either enlighten or deceive the viewers. Most recently it was announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) would be portraying the adult Van, who fans, up until the announcement was made, weren't sure was alive in the present. (Thank you, writers that be.) Later into Season 1 it was disclosed that Lottie also survived, and we learned that Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) boarded the series to portray the adult version of her. Finally, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood was cast as a new character, Detective Walter, who may pose a problem for the surviving members of the Yellowjackets squad.

Additionally, the ensemble cast of Yellowjackets features Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Kevin Alves, Alexa Barajas, Keeya King, Luciano Leroux and Jane Widdop. The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who both previously wrote for Narcos, and also serve as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco. A number of talented directors have had a hand in the show, including Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body) and Billie Woodruff (Vampire Academy), as well as filmmaker Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project) and Daisy von Scherler Mayer.

You can watch all episodes of Yellowjackets Season 1, available on Showtime. Find out what Ricci has to say about Misty in Collider's interview below: