Showtime has announced today that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell has joined the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as Adult Lottie Matthews. Also announced was Courtney Eaton, who played the teen version of Lottie in the series' first season, and has been upped to a series regular.

Lottie was at the center of many of the mysteries found in the first season of Yellowjackets, with her premonitions still having unanswered questions surrounding them. How these visions will play into the second season of the series is still up in the air. Kessell joins Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) as an adult version of one of the characters from Season 1, with Ambrose set to play the adult version of Van. Kessell has most recently appeared in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series as Princess Leia's mother, Breha Organa. She also has credits in Taika Watiti’s historical pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death at HBO as well as Reckoning, The Crossing, Of Kings and Prophets, and Terra Nova. She is also set to star in the action-drama film Muru by writer-director Te Arepa Kahi, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Other film credits include Outlaws, which was a performance that saw her receive an Australian AACTA Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as well as Andreas, 2:22, The Lovers, Burning Man, and The Informers.

Yellowjackets follows a high school soccer team that survives a plane crash and find themselves deep in the Canadian wilderness. Over the course of 19 months, the group must battle to survive the harshness of the wilds, with the series being split over two timelines as it also chronicles the group as they live their lives 25 years later. The first season of Yellowjackets has been nominated for 7 Emmy Awards and averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms, making it the second-most streamed series in Showtime history. Kessell joins a cast that includes Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, who were both nominated for Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actress, respectively. The rest of the cast features Juliette Lewis (The Hateful Eight), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

Image via Showtime

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, both of whom have worked together on the Netflix series Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, as well as AMC's Dispatches From Elsewhere. Both Lyle and Nickerson serve as co-showrunners on the series with Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom). The trio are also executive producers on the project alongside the pilot director Karyn Kusama and Drew Comins of Creative Engine. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), with the second season set to go into production later this month in Vancouver.

While an official release date for Season 2 of Yellowjackets has not been announced yet, showrunners Lyle and Nickerson are aiming for an early 2023 release. Check out an official trailer for the first season: