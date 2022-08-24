Even though there’s a lot to dish out with Christina Ricci when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming – and highly anticipated – series Wednesday, based on the Addams Family universe, we at Collider couldn't sit down with the two-time Emmy nominee and not talk about Yellowjackets. In the acclaimed Showtime series, Ricci took on one of the most surprising roles: A girl whose obsession with crime, blades and blood became shockingly useful after she survived a plane crash – but also took a huge psychological toll on her while growing up.

During the interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Ricci confirmed what we all imagined: She has fun playing Misty. At the same time, the actor is able to bring a whole different interpretation to the peculiar and nonchalant ways Misty commits serious crimes, since she’s the one embodying the character that showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created:

“I think that she is just the most fun character because I just think she's so arrogant. It's almost like she doesn't view herself as a real human being, you know, so I think that she thinks that she can do anything, get away with anything. Because I think she believes that she is very smart. And she has all this information from her years of being a citizen detective, and being obsessed… I mean, I guess she has been obsessed with crime. And I think she really feels like, bolstered by all of this knowledge that she has. And I think she also really, really takes a lot of pride in how capable she is […] Nurses are capable, they do stuff, they take care of things. I think for her, she has this pragmatic, sort of like, ‘I have all the information, I can physically do everything. I know how to do everything. I'm capable.’ And I don't think she has any fears.”

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Elijah Wood Joins 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

Ricci also took a little time to talk about the upcoming Season 2, which starts filming at the end of this month. Some recent Yellowjackets cast announcements shocked fans because they reveal that some characters are alive. Was Ricci as surprised as we were?

“Well, no, because in the beginning, this was something that was sketched out for in my meetings. So I'm not surprised by what has been revealed so far. [In Season 1] I was really surprised when Natalie was kidnapped. I was surprised by the dog head in Taissa’s basement, and I misunderstood! I didn't think that Taissa had done that. […] And then everybody else was like, ‘No, Christina, that's not what it means. It's meant to imply that Taissa did it.’ And I'm still not sure about that! As an audience member. I think people were creeping into her house and doing shit.”

Yellowjackets follows two distinct timelines: A mid-nineties plane crash that forced a whole teenage-girl soccer team to survive in the wilderness, and the present-day life of the survivors, who keep dark secrets of what happened during the traumatic incident. According to Showtime, the series averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms in Season 1, and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

The cast features Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (The Hateful Eight), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue). New high profile cast members include Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Showtime is yet to reveal a release date for Season 2 of Yellowjackets, but the network is reportedly eyeing an early 2023 premiere window.

You can watch Collider's interview with Ricci below: