[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Yellowjackets, Season 2, Episode 6, “Qui."]As one might expect from a show like Yellowjackets, thus far, Season 2 has given viewers answers to many burning questions — is Javi (Luciano Leroux) still alive, what’ll happen to Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) baby, etc. — but there is still an abundance of curiosities to explore in the final three episodes of the season.

The characters in the 1996 portion of the show will no doubt see a seismic shift in the group dynamic after the death of Shauna’s baby. Given Lottie’s (Courtney Eaton) ritual failed to save the baby, will it impact the faith they have in her teachings and possible powers? On top of that, the group is still struggling to find enough food to survive. How will that pressure impact them physically and mentally?

The questions can go on and on, and while we’ll have to wait for the streaming release of Episodes 7, 8, and 9 on May 12th, May 19th, and May 26th respectively to get concrete answers, showrunner Ashley Lyle did let a few clues slip during the spoiler portion of our Season 2 interview.

Image via Paramount

While Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco are open to making changes when necessary — like pivoting on killing off Liv Hewson’s Van, for example — they did plant a number of big clues in Season 1 that they knew with certainty would pay off in Season 2. Lyle began by pinpointing a particular moment in the pilot episode during the keg party that you might want to have fresh in your mind going forward:

“I will not give the context yet because it is spoilery, but there is a moment at the keg party in the pilot where Natalie is tripping and she sees Misty, and that is something that we planted very early on that will pay off later.”

If you go back and give that moment a rewatch frame by frame, there’s clearly loads of imagery with elements that are heavily in play right now — Samantha Hanratty’s Misty lurking in the distance, meat being carved, and shots of the Antler Queen with her followers.

And Lyle didn’t stop there. She also teased the importance of a particular line Sophie Thatcher’s Natalie says to Travis (Kevin Alves) in Season 1, Episode 8:

“There’s a throwaway line in, which episode was it? It was in Season 1 and it was I think Episode 6, 7, somewhere around there. But there's a throwaway line where Travis is playing solitaire, or trying to play solitaire, and Natalie tells him that there are no queens in that deck, and that was a plant very much for this season.”

At this point, we know the deck of cards is regularly used to assign chores and there are also two shots of queen cards featured in the show’s opening credits, one of the queen of diamonds and one of the queen of hearts with her eyes crossed out.

What does it all mean? We’ll have to wait and see in the final episodes of the season! But in the meantime, if you’re looking for even more on Yellowjackets Season 2, check out the full spoiler conversation with Lyle, Nickerson, and Lisco at the top of this article, and also be sure to catch a brand new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Jasmin Savoy Brown below: