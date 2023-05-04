Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.Among the new characters introduced at the top of Yellowjackets Season 2, we got to meet Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman), another one of the Yellowjackets who was involved in the crash but hasn't had a role in the main story thus far. Crystal quickly hit it off with Misty Quigley (Samantha Hanratty) during their first long winter in the wilderness. The two were both oddballs and bonded over their shared love for musical theater and propensity for unintentionally annoying their teammates, but Crystal has never been seen or mentioned in the scenes taking place in the present day, not even by her “bestie” Misty. So the question of her fate was not an “if” she would die, but “when." After seeing Crystal’s death at the hands of Misty, there are some parallels set up between past and present that don’t bode well for adult Misty’s (Christina Ricci) newest friend, Walter (Elijah Wood).

Who Is Walter?

Like Crystal, Walter was a new addition to the cast for Season 2. As Crystal and Misty bonded over mutual interests in the deep wilderness, so too did Misty and Walter start to bond over their many similar idiosyncrasies. Initially, Misty met up with Walter because he was part of the same Citizen Detectives forums as she was, and he was poking a little too closely into the disappearance of Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) that Misty had helped to cover up. But as she tried to lead him astray, they ended up teaming up to solve a different disappearance: Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis).

Walter is just as strange as Misty. Like Crystal, he shares her love for show tunes, the theatrical, and being somewhat ostracized for their strange personalities. Unlike Crystal, though, Walter can see through Misty’s facade quite a bit and isn’t fooled by her attempts to mislead him on the Adam Martin case even as they grow to be friends. This, obviously, makes him a threat. Given how their friendship parallels the one Misty used to share with Crystal (the show even deliberately parallels Misty attempting to resuscitate Crystal after accidentally causing her death with Walter in the present through the use of the song “Stayin’ Alive”), it seems all too possible that Misty will elect to eliminate Walter if he poses a similar threat.

Misty Has a Quick Trigger Finger

Misty is someone who deeply craves human connection and validation but is just as quick to turn on someone. Everyone can be a threat, and she’s not about to be caught unawares. And we’ve seen extremes of this already. In Season 1, Misty kidnaps the supposed reporter Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) who’s been prying into the Yellowjackets. Jessica works tirelessly to try and wheedle information out of Misty and endear herself to her, and it works to an extent. But she never gets the upper hand and any time Misty feels threatened, she’s prone to lash out. When Jessica goes free, Misty injects her cigarettes with some kind of drug — likely fentanyl — to permanently ensure that the other woman never spills a word to anyone else.

Misty longs for connection, but self-preservation is always her main goal. We get reminded of this again in Crystal. The person she’s been closest to out of anyone on the team, her first genuine connection, someone she felt she could share literally anything with. But when Misty told Crystal that she’d smashed the plane’s black box, effectively making sure they couldn’t be found, Crystal was understandably distraught and Misty immediately turned against her. First, she begs Crystal not to tell the others, but then she gets threatening and, in her panic, Crystal slips and falls into a ravine. Misty didn’t push her in, but she might as well have.

Sorry, Bestie

What do we learn from all these experiences? Misty will even turn against the people closest to her, someone she calls her best friend, the moment when they show fear or distrust towards her — the moment when they become a potential enemy. And Misty is too good at covering her tracks to allow that kind of vulnerability.

Walter presents himself differently. He confronts Misty about believing she knows more about Adam Martin than she says, he says he understands that she’s a murderer and that he’s okay with it, and this pushes Misty’s buttons. She immediately jumps ship from him and starts working on her own again. For now, she’s focused on getting Natalie out of Lottie's cult, but it’s clear she’s not done with Walter. His approach is entirely different, but the issue remains the same. Someone knows too much about Misty, enough that it could do her harm, and she’s never one to let others even think they have the upper hand on her.

With all this laid out and cops still working to solve the Adam Martin case, Walter exposing how much he knows shows he’s a big threat to all the Yellowjackets. The romantic undertones of Misty and Walter’s relationship and the startling amount they have in common pose a chance for resistance, but knowing everything we do about Misty. Seeing how far she’s gone for so much less than an overt challenge to her innocent persona, it’s clear that one way or another Walter must be dealt with.

Even people Misty likes are not immune to her wrath, most especially so because their rejections sting all the more. Crystal would accept anything about Misty. They exchanged weird secrets like they were nothing more than candy. And that trust broke in a single instant. The same is true for Walter. The moment he directly confronted her, her easygoing facade slipped away, and she cut contact. No matter what, Walter knows too much and will have to be dealt with in some way. If not, he could do much more than just expose the truth of Adam’s disappearance.

Given what we’ve seen from Misty so far, it’s not looking great for Walter. Still, he’s quite an unknown entity. He doesn’t seem willing to go for physical confrontation on his own given how his interrogation with Misty went, but he’s more than willing to wave all his evidence in her face. Walter isn’t Crystal. He’s got an edge on Misty for not buying into the explanations she offered up but his knowledge of a truth that puts Misty in danger makes him even more of a threat to Misty’s life than Crystal was. These close relationships mirror each other so closely. Will Walter be able to outsmart and outmaneuver Misty, or is he doomed to the same fate as Misty’s old “bestie”?

New Season 2 episodes of Yellowjackets will now be available on demand on Showtime on May 5 and air live on May 7.