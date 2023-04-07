Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.Season 1 of Yellowjackets nailed its character introductions and had a way of drawing us in to each and every character, even if they’ve only had minimal screen time. But, seeing as the show was only just establishing itself it had to be selective in what and who it showed off. But now, with high praise across the board and a larger budget, the show’s second season is able to really dig its teeth into its surrounding characters and world build a little more — and it does just that.

Not only does the story feel bigger; in both the past and present timelines, but the characters feel more lively too. Not only do we learn more about the characters' lives and backstories, but we also meet some new ones, and the most notable of them all is Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman). But more than just her being a new addition to the show, she also sparks a friendship with another character that has the potential to be detrimental to her.

Who Is Crystal?

Crystal has technically been around the entire time, but she was never actually shown in the show’s first season. But in the Season 2 premiere, she’s put front and center along with the rest of the characters we’ve already met. Crystal is a member of the Yellowjackets but usually plays for the JV team; however, she was chosen to travel with the senior team to Nationals, which is how she ends up on the fateful plane.

Crystal has a more energetic personality than the rest of the team, perhaps due to her age gap with them all. But while she may provide a sense of joy to the audience in juxtaposition to the incredibly bleak situation everyone is in, the team doesn’t find her quite as endearing. In fact, the majority of her interactions with the rest of the team consist of them scolding her for her constant singing and humming of show tunes. Crystal is the team’s resident theater nerd, and it’s that trait that helps to spark an unlikely but intriguing friendship with another team member: Misty Quigley (Sammi Hanratty).

The pair bond over their shared love of musical theater and show tunes and find a sense of belonging in one another that must feel like a glimmer of hope in their current situation. But is it really as simple as it seems? Is there such a thing as an uncomplicated friendship when said friendship is with Misty Quigley? For Crystal’s sake, we sure hope so.

Crystal and Misty Strike Up an Unlikely Friendship

Given that Crystal is a) younger than the rest of the team and b) on their last nerves, she feels like much of an outsider in comparison, which is why she finds solace in Misty, the only other person who can truly understand that feeling. Misty has been ostracized by the group since the whole shrooms incident in Season 1, so to finally have a friend in Crystal is a big deal. Crystal knows her singing annoys the team, but she simply doesn’t realize she’s doing it sometimes. She and Misty bond over this, and the love they both have for show tunes; Crystal even offers to teach Misty how to sing, claiming they could harmonize. It’s a sweet friendship, but with all we know and have seen of Misty, it begs the question if this is a genuine relationship or one that’s doomed to end in tragedy.

While Misty does seemingly have good intentions deep down, she has a very strange way of showing them. The crash seemed to have brought up symptoms of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which entails her keeping people sick or injured simply so she could help them and keep her hero-like complex in front of the group. Her intense need to be needed by others proves disastrous, most notably when she destroys the plane’s flight recorder after finding it in the woods. There’s no denying she’s a useful member of the team in this dire situation, but she’s also caused more harm than good a lot of the time, and her newfound alliance with Crystal feels like it’s toeing the line of danger.

On the flip side of things, though, it’s really quite nice to see Misty find a genuine friend. She’s made some horrible choices and done some unforgivable things (remember the flight recorder?) but everybody needs someone. She’s been so heavily ostracized from the group, and for valid reasons, but in this sort of situation you’d want to lean on each other and Misty just doesn’t have anyone. Perhaps her friendship with Crystal could help her turn over a new leaf, maybe she’ll be someone Misty can confide in, and perhaps this pairing isn’t as doomed as it feels. This show does like to throw curveballs, after all, so who knows what it has up its sleeves.

Maybe it is doomed to end in tragedy, but then again it really doesn’t feel like anyone on this show is safe most of the time. Whatever the outcome may be, the dynamic between Crystal and Misty will be interesting to see play out even further. They both have large personalities and while that may be something that gets on the nerves of the rest of the team, it means pure entertainment for viewers.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.