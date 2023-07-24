The second season of Showtime's popular thriller series Yellowjackets was made available for digital purchase in early July, a little over a month after the sophomore outing of the show concluded. For viewers that want a physical copy of the show, they are in luck as Paramount Home Entertainment has just announced the release date of the Yellowjackets Season 2 DVD, which will hit store shelves and online store pages on October 10, 2023.

The DVD release will include all 9 episodes as well as several bonus features which will take fans behind the curtain of how the series came to life. These Special Features include "Behind the Buzz: Episodes 1-9," a look into how each episode is brought together, as well as a cover of the song "No Return" by Alanis Morissette, which is used as the show's intro theme. Finally, there is the "Creating Yellowjackets" featurette, which, as the name would suggest, dives into how the popular show was made.

Season 2 premiered on Showtime on March 26, 2023, and ran for one less episode than its debut season with a total of 9 episodes, ending on May 28. Before the second season even aired, the series received a third season renewal in December 2022. While the show currently sits at a total of 19 episodes, by the time Season 3 does come around, the series will have a nice round number of 20 episodes. This is because it was confirmed in early June 2023 that the show will have a Bonus Episode that will air between Seasons 2 and 3, bridging the gap between the two of them.

Image via Showtime

The Show's Second Season Received Multiple Emmy Nominations

Yellowjackets tells the story of follows a high school soccer team that survives a plane crash and finds themselves deep in the Canadian wilderness. Over the course of 19 months, the group must battle to survive the harshness of the wilds, with the series being split over two timelines as it also chronicles the group as they live their lives 25 years later. The series stars Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Tawny Cypress (Inez & Doug & Kira), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and guest starring Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy). The series received 7 Emmy Nominations in its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Lynskey and Ricci, respectively. The second season received 3 nominations for the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, with the series once again being nominated for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series, along with Lynskey once again being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson with the duo serving as co-showrunners on the series alongside Jonathan Lisco. The three of them join series pilot director Karyn Kusama as well as Drew Comins as executive producers. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

The first and second seasons of Yellowjackets can be streamed in full on Showtime with the second season set to release on DVD on October 10. Check out Perri Nemiroff's interview with Simone Kessell for Collider Ladies Night below.