Yellowjackets has finally returned with its highly-anticipated second season, and it wastes no time diving in head first. We not only pick up where we left off in the present day, but get a two-month time jump in the '90s timeline as well, where a brittle Canadian winter is in full force. The first episode dives headfirst into questions left after the Season 1 finale, from Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) middle-of-the-night kidnapping to Callie’s (Sarah Desjardins) suspicion around Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) involvement with Adam’s (Peter Gadiot) disappearance. It’s a stellar return to the series and ups the stakes for an even more intense second season.

RELATED: Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF

In the Bleak Midwinter

Image via Showtime

The wilderness is already a daunting and unforgiving place, so add to that the effects of a brutal Canadian winter, and the team finds themselves in the direst of situations. That’s where we begin. With food resources dwindling, the team has to cut back on rations to try and stay afloat given the lack of game wandering about. It isn’t just meat that is being saved and kept cold; the team has also been keeping Jackie's (Ella Purnell) body propped up in their meat shed. The show has been teasing and hinting at the girls resorting to cannibalism, and it seems like the inevitability of it is closer than we thought. After Jackie’s corpse falls over, her ear comes off, and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), stricken with guilt, slips it into her pocket for safekeeping. It's not until the end of the episode that we see what she does with it: after a brief moment of contemplation, she pops it into her mouth, thus potentially kicking off the team’s foray into cannibalism which has long been hinted at.

Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has also seemingly taken on more of a leadership role, though not everyone is quite so willing to follow her. Every time Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) go out to hunt, Lottie performs a blessing ritual that consists of smudging and also a cup of tea with drops of her blood in it. Travis welcomes the ritual with open arms, while Natalie isn’t quite as convinced. They're not just hunting for food; they’re also searching for Javi (Luciano Leroux), as he’s been missing since the night the team accidentally did mushrooms thanks to Misty (Sammi Hanratty). Travis is having intense hallucinations of his brother, at one point mistaking a fox's corpse for Javi's, and making Natalie distraught. She’s already come to accept that Javi likely isn’t alive, but Travis won’t give up, resulting in a panic attack later that night. It’s Lottie who calms him, pressing her hand to his chest and telling him she’s sure Javi is still alive. As we saw earlier, Travis is a believer in Lottie’s ways, meaning he’s going to ignore the possibility of a much more tragic fate for his brother.

We of course have to catch up with Misty, too, and it seems that even two months later, the team is still holding a grudge over the mushroom incident. They won’t let her near the food, and keep her on water bucket duty. It’s while she’s doing this that she encounters Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman), the team’s resident theater nerd, singing loud and proud. She offers to teach Misty how to sing, sparking the beginning of a friendship for the two that will surely be interesting to see play out. As for Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Van (Liv Hewson)? Van is helping Tai with her sleepwalking by way of tying their wrists together, so if Tai so much as moves a muscle, Van will know and can stop her. It all seems to be going well until one night when Tai wakes up and starts kissing Van — who, like us viewers, thinks this is just a late-night moment of passion. But it soon turns much more sinister as Tai bites down hard on Van's lip, drawing blood. She snaps out of her sleep state at Van’s cry of pain and is immediately wracked with guilt. The moment does end relatively sweetly (albeit a little odd) when Van uses the blood from her lip to write "I love you" on Taissa’s arm — to which Tai teases her before ultimately reciprocating the feelings.

“Who The F*ck Is Lottie Matthews?”

Image via Showtime

A brief portion of the episode jumps ahead to 1998, where the survivors are swarmed by the press after their rescue. We don’t learn much about this timeline yet or about anyone other than Lottie — who, ever since her return, hasn’t been speaking or eating, and has been wandering the house at weird hours. After her parents take her to a doctor, she is then given shock therapy to try and help bring her back to herself. Later, she is committed to an institution in Switzerland and uses her calming powers to help her roommate during what is seemingly a panic attack. We then fast-forward to the present day and, finally, the adult version of Lottie (Simone Kessell). She’s, of course, the instigator behind Natalie’s kidnapping, as we find out she’s seemingly the leader of a purple-wearing cult — or, as she refers to it, a wellness group.

Natalie wakes up to find herself being held in a room at Lottie’s "retreat," with her hands chained to a bed. She convinces one of the group's members, Lisa (Nicole Maines) to unchain one of her hands so she can eat, assuring there’s nothing she can do only half-freed. Of course, the next time Lisa checks on her, Natalie attacks her with a fork before making a run for it. She sees a group of people in animal masks, which is freaky enough, but then they begin to bury a man alive. Natalie charges in to stop it and then finally confronts Lottie — but things aren’t so simple because Lottie has a message for Natalie from none other than Travis, which begs the question: what exactly does Lottie know about Travis’ death?

Damage Control After a Disappearance

Image via Showtime

Aside from Lottie and Natalie, we catch up with the rest of the remaining Yellowjackets in the present-day timeline, starting strong with Shauna being interrogated about her involvement with Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) — only, it isn’t a real interrogation, it’s a practice one being held by none other than Misty (Christina Ricci) using a voice modulator, because of course she is. (If there’s one thing about Misty, she is always going to commit 100%.) She’s even been downvoting Adam Martin theories on a Reddit-like true crime page for citizen detectives. This may not be an entirely good idea, especially when another user by the name of "PuttingtheSickinForensics" uncovers Adam’s bank statements and finds that he had purchased lingerie, fancy dinner reservations, and more, pointing towards an affair.

Of course, we know that Shauna was the one having the affair, but it doesn’t seem like anyone else does just yet, and she and her husband Jeff (Warren Kole) intend to keep it that way. That's why they both track down Adam’s studio and destroy all the art he made of her — though not before they have sex there, which isn’t exactly the best thing to do when you don’t want your DNA all over the place. The pair later place Adam’s belongings in their barbecue and light them up, which promptly makes the tree above catch fire (seriously, who puts a barbecue directly under a tree?). Everything seems fine until Callie looks inside the grill sometime later and finds Adam’s half-melted license, leaving no question that her parents are covering something up. After last season’s finale, her suspicions are rightfully running high, which is why her confrontation with Shauna earlier in the episode felt especially nerve-wracking. Callie feels like a bomb ready to blow, and there’s truly no telling what she’ll do next.

Meanwhile, Misty is dead set on finding Natalie and heads over to the motel she was staying at in Season 1, demanding information from the man working the front desk. However, he’s practically useless, claiming that discretion is their number one selling point. No one talks about what goes down on the lot, and he’s adamant about not saying a word — until Misty starts spewing out all the information she’s gathered on him, including his social security number. He simply claims Natalie left cash behind to cover her bill and skipped out of town. Misty, being Misty, doesn’t buy this and investigates for herself. She finds the door to Natalie’s room has been broken off its hinges, sending off alarm bells in her head. With Misty on the case, surely Nat’s fate will be in good hands… right?

On the other side of town, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) is adopting a new dog, something that feels a little dodgy after the whole Biscuit situation. That exact mystery crops up during school pick-up hour, when Taissa calls her son Sammy (Aiden Stoxx) over to meet Steve the dog. Simone (Rukiya Bernard) freaks out and drags Sammy away from Taissa, declaring that she knows about the “thing” in the basement and that Taissa needs to step down from her recently-won Senate position and get help, or she’ll go to the press. With no idea what Simone is talking about, Taissa goes down to the basement and into the creepy crawlspace. She’s devastated by what she finds, and it’s clear she has no recollection of doing any of it, so what exactly is going on with her subconscious? It seems like we’ll finally be diving a bit deeper into her sleepwalking antics, both in the past and present, and potentially getting to the root of what's causing them. Here’s hoping Steve doesn’t suffer the same fate as Biscuit.