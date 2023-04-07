Yellowjackets Season 2 finally went there in its previous episode and let the team descend into cannibalism. It has been teased since Season 1, and it was never a question of if, but simply when. It wasn’t a surprise to see it happen, even if it may have been a surprise to see it happen so soon — but it only goes to prove how dire the circumstances are for the team now that they’re in the thick of winter.

Episode 3 picks up the morning after the team’s feast of a friend and there’s a very clear tension hanging over everyone. But there’s plenty more going on in the '90s timeline, such as the team throwing a woodsy baby shower for Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Taissa’s (Jasmin Savoy Brown) sleepwalking reaching dangerous new heights, and painful flashbacks haunting one member. Meanwhile, the present-day crew is up to their own shenanigans, with Misty (Christina Ricci) finding an investigative partner and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) scoping out more of Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) cult grounds. Each episode gets better and better, but with it, the stakes are getting higher and conflict is surely brewing.

What's Going On With Coach Ben?

Image via Showtime

As we saw in the previous episode, Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) is the only character who didn’t partake in eating Jackie (Ella Purnell). He isn’t looking too well this season in general, but especially here. Surely the lack of food is taking a toll on him on top of his amputated leg, which is surely not something one wants to deal with while stranded in the middle of nowhere. This episode treats us to multiple flashbacks where we not only meet his boyfriend but also find out something truly tragic about his life leading up to the plane crash.

One of the flashbacks reveals Coach’s boyfriend (François Arnaud) asking him to move in, but Coach says the soccer team might make it to Nationals, and he wants to see them through that — to which his boyfriend replies with “Ben, I love you, but you should leave.” Later on, another flashback consists of Ben quitting the team altogether before he would've boarded the plane. It’s of course revealed to be a twisted “what if?” dream sequence that reveals if Coach had moved in with his boyfriend, he wouldn’t have been on the plane when it crashed.

With how weak and lifeless Ben’s looked these past few episodes, it’s all the more upsetting to know that there was potential for him not to be in this situation. Clearly, fate had other plans for him. Despite how sad the flashbacks are, it was nice to get a bit more insight into Coach’s life post-crash. We know so much about the rest of the main characters, but Coach Ben has always been a bit more mysterious in terms of his backstory.

The Wilderness Has Many Blessings

Image via Showtime

The team is reeling from the guilt and shock of eating Jackie the night prior, even if it was ultimately the best decision for them to stay alive due to the lack of food. Even still, it’s taking a very clear toll on them — most notably, Taissa, who starts freaking out over Jackie’s visibly eaten corpse. She’s in disbelief and begins shouting at Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), asking what happened until Van (Liv Hewson) tells her that it was them who ate her and that she was sitting right next to her when they did. But Tai simply doesn’t remember, leaving us to wonder if she was sleepwalking when it happened.

Later that night, Van asks a sleepwalking Tai if she can tag along so she can see where she goes and what she does, to which an unconscious (but still coherent) Tai agrees. When Van asks how she knows where she’s going, Tai replies that "he chose me," he being “the man with no eyes.” Van asks if that’s who she always follows, but the response is "only when she lets me," with the "she" referring to Taissa herself and throwing Van (and us viewers) for a loop. Does this mean that sleepwalking Taissa is a completely separate person? Whatever the answer may be, something sinister is for sure going on when Tai directly brings them to a tree clearly marked with the eerie symbol that's previously been found in these woods. It seems that the symbol haunts Tai (Tawny Cypress) even in the present day, as she’s drawn it on Simone’s (Rukiya Bernard) hand while she lies unconscious in a hospital bed following their car accident last episode. Later on, adult Tai sees another version of herself in the mirror staring menacingly at her, further hinting that she may be possessed or haunted by something deeply sinister.

As for Jackie’s corpse? Natalie offers to take Jackie’s remains to the plane so they can bury her with the others when the ground thaws. There’s a very solemn moment in which Natalie talks to Jackie and apologizes for eating her, but also thanks her as doing so may be the reason the team survives the winter. She also mentions that she’s jealous of Jackie because she believes things are going to get much worse from here on out. Then, almost as if it’s fate, a white moose comes into view, and Natalie quickly (and nervously) gathers the gun and aims — but ultimately misses, causing the moose to ram the plane once before running off. It’s hard to see Natalie miss out on such a hearty meal for the team, but it’s also comforting to know that there is some game out there in the woods and that perhaps the team won’t go quite as hungry as we (and they) thought.

Image via Showtime

In what is possibly the highlight of the episode, the team throws a baby shower for Shauna after she reveals to Lottie (Courtney Eaton) that she feels out of control and scared. The team works on makeshift baby necessities and presents and decorates the cabin for the soirée. The shower includes an impromptu monologue from Misty (Sammi Hanratty), hilariously tone-deaf as it’s a scene from Steel Magnolias in which Sally Field’s character delivers her heartbreaking monologue at the funeral of her daughter. The team all share bewildered looks, shocked that Misty would choose such a clearly inappropriate scene to re-enact, but by the end, genuinely awed, they all give her a round of applause. Most notable is Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman), who has been growing closer and closer to Misty, even sharing earlier in the episode that eating Jackie wasn’t the first time she had eaten a person as she absorbed her twin sister in the womb. Perhaps she and Misty really were meant to be friends after all.

Lottie’s gift for Shauna and the baby is a blanket, which seems sweet and innocent at first until Natalie points out that she has stitched the strange symbol into the fabric. An argument ensues over it and Shauna’s nose starts to bleed and drips onto the blanket, directly onto the symbol. As if on cue, there are sudden, repeated thuds on the roof of the cabin. When the team walks outside, they find a whole flock of birds has fallen out of the sky. Lottie declares them to be blessings, and those members of the team who have been known followers and believers of Lottie's teachings each pick up a bird and leave them at her feet.

Lottie the Queen Bee?

Image via Showtime

In the present-day timeline, Lottie shows Natalie the beehive that her community has been tending to, which makes the honey that they in turn sell at local farmer’s markets. She explains how during the winter, the bees will crowd around the queen and vibrate to keep her warm, and that whenever a new queen hatches it stings all the other unborn queens in order to prevent them from supplanting her in her position. It all serves to be a nod to Lottie’s role while the team was stranded in the woods and only turns more unnerving when she later hallucinates the hives full of blood and dead bees at the end of the episode, hinting that maybe she’s not quite as okay as she pretends to be for the sake of her followers.

Last week, Misty received a letter from the Redditor she’s been downvoting over Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) theories. This person reveals himself to be Walter Tatersol (Elijah Wood) and he has arranged for Misty to meet him for an interrogation of a man he identified as having been staying at the same motel as Natalie for three months. The person in question is Randy Walsh (Jeff Holman), and since he knows Misty, she knows that he will immediately know something is up and that they’re not real FBI agents, so she devises a plan to talk to him through a pair of headphones and feed him questions. The duo ends up getting some information out of Randy when he claims he saw a purple-clad group hanging around Natalie’s room. They also find out that the group bought a drink from a vending machine and Misty realizes that could have been purchased using a credit card, which Walter discovers is linked to an address located in Lenora Hills. It’s also during this conversation that he asks her why she’s been downvoting his Adam Martin posts, although Misty lies, claiming to be friends with Adam’s mom and is therefore trying to protect her from wild conspiracy theories. Walter then reveals that the woman he brought into Misty’s place of work was not his mother, but simply someone who he knew was getting evicted, so he figured he could help her while also getting to meet Misty in person. It’s a strange conversation overall, in which the two clearly have ulterior motives about each other, but this pairing sure is enticing and their road trip to Lenora Hills is bound to be a great B-plot.

Finally, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Jeff (Warren Kole) have a genuine talk about her affair with Adam. Jeff is convinced he was too boring and that’s why she sought out someone else, but Shauna assures him that she simply liked feeling like she wasn’t such a boring version of herself. After their breakfast chat, Jeff spontaneously starts to take them on a roadtrip to Colonial Williamsburg, but almost hits a man with their minivan. The two get out to make sure he’s okay, but the man pulls a gun on them in a carjacking attempt. Shauna wrestles the gun away from him and tells him not to take the vehicle, but Jeff pulls her away before she can do anything, therefore allowing the man to steal their van. Shauna, however, isn’t going to let him get off that easily and, later that night, manages to track down the van to a junkyard, holding the owner in his office at gunpoint. She gives a chilling (yet eerily calm) speech about how hard it is to peel the skin off of a human being, giving a detailed description of how to do so. This, understandably, earns her back the keys to the van — and when Jeff asks how the car wound up back in their driveway, Shauna gives him a simple and innocent shrug that tells him all he needs to know.