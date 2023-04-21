As if Yellowjackets' second season wasn't intense enough, Episode 5 ups the ante. Van (Lauren Ambrose) is now joining us in the present-day timeline, Callie (Sarah Desjardins) is trying to protect her mom from being a suspect, Misty (Christina Ricci) and Walter (Elijah Wood) are getting closer to finding Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) gains an unlikely believer. And that's just the beginning.

Episode 5 (fittingly titled "Two Truths and a Lie") is chock-full of major moments for the characters both past and present, developing storylines and raising the stakes, and subverting our expectations to catch us off guard in the best possible ways.

RELATED: ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: What's That Book Coach Ben Was Reading and Why Is It Important?

Shauna's Labor Pains

Image via Showtime

One of the biggest questions since Season 1 has been how will Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) manage her pregnancy out in the wilderness, and what will happen to the baby when it's born. There have been many theories floating around about Shauna's baby, with a particularly dark theory being that the team uh... sacrificed it. The only thing we know for sure, though, is that this baby is not Callie, as the timelines simply don't match up. Wilderness baby would be in their twenties by now, whereas Callie is only in high school. It seems like we're soon going to find out what happens, though, as Shauna has begun having labor pains in this episode. Early on she's growing increasingly frustrated with being pregnant, and even more frustrated with Lottie's constant hovering. Lottie keeps referring to the baby as "he" and at one point, Shauna even wakes up to find Lottie talking to her stomach.

As if that wasn't enough, Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) has started joining in on Lottie's blessings and rituals, much to Shauna's chagrin. Tai has been one of the biggest skeptics when it comes to Lottie's gift, so for her to suddenly join in is quite jarring. But she explains to Shauna that it's the first time in a long time that she hasn't been afraid to fall asleep. Her sleepwalking has stopped completely since she started joining in on Lottie's rituals and Van (Liv Hewson) is convinced that is why. As if it wasn't enough that Shauna is uncomfortable with being pregnant and angry that Tai has seemingly flipped sides, she's also been having pains, which can only mean one thing this far along. To make matters worse there's a blizzard and she and Tai are trapped out in it, and trekking through a blizzard while having contractions is certainly not an easy feat. They make it back though and the episode ends before we can find out much more, but there's one thing that's for sure: Shauna is definitely in labor.

As for the rest of the team, Javi (Luciano Leroux) is still refusing to talk after being found last episode and Travis (Kevin Alves) turns away any help, saying that his brother will speak when he's ready. He also refuses to go to the stream with Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) as he's still mad at her for faking Javi's death. Later, Travis tries to get Javi to eat something, as well as earn information out of him, with no luck. He and Natalie get into an argument where she finally admits that she planted Javi's clothes, to which Travis says he may not be so messed up if he hadn't stopped looking for him — and that his current state is all Natalie's fault. Javi does speak to someone, that someone being Coach Ben (Steven Kreuger), who's laid up in bed and looking worse and worse with each passing episode. Javi says that "she told me not to come back," to which Coach asks who he's talking about, and Javi simply responds, "My friend." Though the conversation may be brief, it's nonetheless chilling and only further raises the question of who else is out in the woods with them.

Stayin' Alive

Image via Showtime

Misty (Sammi Hanratty) and Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman) are still thick as thieves here, and when everyone draws cards for chores, and one of them receives the task of dumping the poop bucket, they go out together, offering company and assistance for what is definitely the worst chore of them all. As they walk to the cliff to dump the bucket, the besties tell deep secrets. Crystal reveals her name is actually Kristen but when she joined the team everyone misheard her and thought her name was Crystal. She never corrected them because they started to call her "Crystal the pistol," and she had never been given a nickname before.

In the spirit of sharing things, Misty reveals her deepest and darkest secret to Crystal, admitting that she found the emergency transmitter in the plane's black box and destroyed it. This naturally takes Crystal aback, and Misty immediately begins to backpedal, claiming she was joking, but Crystal doesn't buy it and says that Misty isn't her best friend... she's a psycho. Misty tells her she will do anything in order for Crystal not to tell the team, but then coldly states that she'll kill Crystal if she tattles. As Crystal slowly inches away from Misty, seeking a way out, she gets too close to the edge of the cliff and falls backward to her death.

As soon as Crystal linked up with Misty, her fate seemed relatively up in the air, it was just shocking to see it happen so soon — and so heartbreakingly. Misty travels down the mountain to where Crystal's body lies and tries to perform CPR on her, singing along to "Stayin' Alive" in an attempt to keep her pace. It's futile, though, as blood spews from Crystal's mouth with every pump of her chest, confirming that she's really and truly dead and there is no chance of coming back. Misty continues to try, but a blizzard is coming in, so she looks down at her friend and bids her an "I'm sorry bestie" before heading back to the cabin, where she tells the team Crystal just vanished. So now the question stands: will Crystal be the team's next meal?

Welcome to Camp Green Pine

Image via Showtime

The last episode ended with Taissa (Tawny Cypress) showing up at Van's video store, where she sells VHS tapes and rents out VCRs. Tai passes out almost as soon as she steps through the door, her lack of sleep finally catching up with her, and Van brings her up to her apartment. She knows just by looking at her that the sleepwalking has started again, but Tai doesn't want to burden anyone else so she segues to a more cheery memory. The memory in question is of her and Van at Jeff (Warren Kole) and Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) wedding where they switched out the guestbook pen with a float pen that, when you turn it upside down, a naked woman is revealed. She then gifts Van with the pen she found in the last episode. Though their happy moment doesn't last very long, as Tai later reveals some of the things she's experienced during her recent sleepwalking, describing to her the horrors she found in her basement (RIP Biscuit). Later, after trying to get some much-needed sleep, Taissa comes out and kisses Van, but she knows that Taissa is sleepwalking and asks her what she wants. Tai unsettlingly responds with "This isn't where we're supposed to be."

On a slightly lighter note, Callie finds out that the man she met in the bar isn't actually named Jay; his name is Matt Saracusa (John Paul Reynolds), and he's a cop. She immediately begins to form a plan, realizing how dangerous of a situation she has gotten herself and her mom into, and tells Matt that she found out who her mom was having an affair with: her dad's best friend, Randy (Jeff Holman). At Shauna's direction, Callie also tells Matt that she's found out her mom will be meeting up with Randy tonight — all in the hopes that they'll follow her, as well as hopefully take her off their suspect list in the Adam Martin case (Peter Gadiot).

Image via Showtime

It works... for the most part. Kevyn Tan (Alex Wyndham) and Saracusa show up to the motel to stake it out and do see Shauna and Randy walk in together. Inside, Shauna gives Randy a condom and sends him into the bathroom to put it to use and make it look like they had had sex. Only, he can't, and after spending a significant amount of time with no luck, ends up filling it with lotion to make it seem as though he had done his job. Kevyn and Saracusa scope out the room as soon as they leave and Saracusa discovers the condom in the trash. He discovers that it's filled with lotion and Shauna and Randy have only faked their affair. Kevyn correctly deduces that Callie deliberately gave him bad information so they wouldn't think Shauna was having an affair with Adam.

Misty and Walter are still out searching for Lottie's (Simone Kessell) compound and come across a gate with a bee on it, confirming they're in the right place. They are reunited with Natalie, who is less than thrilled to see Misty and tells her to go away as she's still trying to find her own answers. On the drive back home Walter calls Misty out and says he doesn't believe her stories and knows all about her and her friends. He also reveals to her that Adam's mom is dead, making Misty's story of why she was downvoting his theories not plausible, and is trying to figure out why she would lie to him. He then tells her he assumes Misty killed him, perhaps for a friend, and that she has all the traits of a serial killer. She tells him off and gets out of the car, informing him that she will find her own ride back. What exactly does Walter know about Misty and her friends? It all spells trouble. Misty's time in the episode ends with her coming back to the compound and telling them she wants to join, which will surely make for an interesting time next week.

Natalie is still searching for answers and gets into Lottie's cabin, finding all the members' phones and personal information, including family history and bank accounts. She confronts Lottie about it, who says that everyone voluntarily gives up that information and it isn't the scandal Natalie believes it to be. The conversation turns to Natalie's past and her final times with Travis (Andres Soto), as Lottie tells her to look at the light she's flicking and go back to the last time she saw Travis alive. The last time Natalie saw him, she says, was on the beach. He had a job, he was seeing someone, and she wanted to ruin that for him. Lottie asks her what happened next, to which Natalie says, "What always happens." She and Travis do lines of cocaine and she ends up overdosing. In doing so she has a vision of the crash site — but it's different, none of the team survived. "We weren't alone out there," Natalie says, which never gets any less creepy the more we hear it. When she is revived, Natalie admits that she saw it, felt it, and that they brought it back with them. She also now finally understands why Travis was saying she was right about something: "The whole time there was... some darkness out there with us or in us. It still is." It explains why Travis opted to hang himself to have a vision — there's something sinister that followed them back and won't leave them alone. Lottie then sees her shadow and notices it has antlers, further proving that she is the titular Antler Queen.