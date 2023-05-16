Showtime has released a new trailer for Season 2 Episode 8 of Yellowjackets, its fan-favorite thriller series about plane crash survivors turned into cannibals. The series has mesmerized the audience due to the mystery of what happened in the woods when the characters are cut away from civilization, and the new promo promises we’ll soon get some gruesome answers.

The new promo shows how the Yellowjackets survivors must make a terrifying choice both in the wilderness and the present timeline. The adult team got back together a couple of episodes ago when everyone arrived at Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) cult. Unfortunately, while Episode 7 showed us the joys friendship could bring, it seems like the adult Yellowjackets will be forced to choose a sacrifice among them for some unknown reason.

As we can see in the promo, the adult ritual mimics what the teenagers did in the wilderness when they needed to find sustenance to survive the winter. Viewers have been waiting a long time to see how the survivors will become ritualistic cannibals, and by the looks of it, the next Yellowjackets episode will answer some of our burning questions. Now we need to find out who’ll be the next person to become a meal and what will make everyone cross this dangerous line.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: What's the Deal with Lottie's Therapist?

There’s No Release Window for Yellowjackets Season 3

After a critically-acclaimed first season that also gathered a cult following, Showtime realized Yellowjackets was a money-making machine. That’s why the company quickly renewed the series for a follow-up season. Last December, Showtime gave showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson some breathing room and signed the deal for Season 3 before Season 2 premiered. That’s great news for fans, as Lyle and Nickerson have previously said they have a five-season plan for Yellowjackets.

Unfortunately, due to studios failing to negotiate fair wages for writers, the Writer’s Guild of America is currently on strike. As a result, production of Season 3 is currently on hold, with Yellowjackets showrunners vowing to support the WGA strike until writers on every level of the Hollywood machine get paid what they deserve for their hard work. Hopefully, the studios will negotiate the WGA’s terms sooner than later, and we won’t have to wait too long before Season 3 of Yellowjackets premieres. For now, though, it’s best if fans take a note from the survivors' notebook and savor every morsel they get. You never know when you’ll starve.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air. Check out the new promo for Season 2, Episode 8 below.