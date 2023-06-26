If there’s one character we’ve seen evolve in weird ways across Season 2 of Yellowjackets was Lottie. Of course, weird is the rule of thumb in the disturbing series, but there’s one small moment that kept fans wondering where Lottie is in terms of head space. In an interview with Collider, Courtney Eaton spoke about Lottie’s behavior in the last episode of the second season: She’s laughing in a moment that everyone’s shocked, and of course fans of the show picked up on that.

During the interview, Eaton told our own Perri Nemiroff that it’s possible that not even young Lottie knows exactly what’s going on in her own mind. The scene in question has a sort of emotional hook because the cabin which became a kind of home for the girls is burning down. At the same time, the cabin had bizarre vibes to say the very least, and Lottie was one of the people who were most affected by it. So, in a sense, it’s not that weird that she’s happy to see it reduced to ashes. As Eaton puts it:

“I think she just has no idea where she stands. Like in the last shot where it’s all of them standing watching the thing, you just see her laughing. I don’t think she really knows what to do. And she’s like, ’Burn.’”

Where Could Lottie Go in Yellowjackets Season 3

The conversation evolved to Yellowjackets’ Season 3 – which was already ordered by Showtime –, and Eaton started to imagine how would the new season treat young Lottie. Of course, this depends on who she hangs out with, which prompted the actor to consider who the girl would gain most from if she chose to spend more time with.

Eaton states that either Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) or Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) could be the ones to offer something that Lottie wants. The actor reminds us that Shauna’s “sense of strength” is an asset, and that she has a tendency of only speaking when “she has something important to say,” because “she's a watcher” and Lottie appreciates that. On the other hand, Natalie is her authentic self no matter what happens, and this behavior is vital for survival in the series.

“So life lesson-wise, I think those two, but I also feel a weird tie between the three of them. I don’t know what that means. Maybe in Season 3 something will happen. I don’t know. There just seems something that they’re dancing around with each other.”

It may be a while until we get to watch Season 3 of Yellowjackets, since production stopped after one day due to the ongoing WGA strike. However, a bonus episode is coming our way soon, and it’s set to serve as a bridge between Seasons 2 and 3 of the series.

