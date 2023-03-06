If you had to make a list of artists who’d be a perfect fit for Showtime’s hit show Yellowjackets, you’d be bound to put Florence + the Machine somewhere, if not in the top three. Well, no one knows it better than series creators Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco, and it seems that they went a lot farther than just making a list for the series’ Season 2.

In a somewhat cryptic video posted today on Twitter, none other than world-famous singer and songwriter Florence Welch captioned “So happy I got picked for the team this year.” In the video, the performer goes to a clothing rack of Florence-like dresses to reveal an item that stands out among the pastel colors: The dark blue and yellow Yellowjackets jacket, which is immediately picked out and put on. Curiously, the only black dress in the rack is placed behind the jacket and remains separated from the rest once Welch picks it out.

Florence Welch Will Be "Just a Girl" on Yellowjackets

Welch was handpicked to do a cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” which can be heard briefly on the video, and it sounds exactly how you’d expect a Florence + the Machine cover to sound. So far, there’s no official word from Showtime about the extent of Welch’s participation in Season 2. It could be just with the recorded track, but there are plenty of ways that the singer could be featured in the Yellowjackets universe, and it would be perfectly plausible for the vocalist to be in either of the series’ two timelines.

Not that we need the extra surprise to enjoy the new episodes of Yellowjackets. From the information that we’ve got, there’s already a lot to dig into when the series returns later this month. For starters, Elijah Wood will be a frequent presence, and he’ll team up with Christina Ricci’s Misty — which should be a whole show on its own. Then, we’ll get to meet the adult version of characters that we didn’t know had made it out of the forest, including adult Van (played by Lauren Ambrose) and adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

Yellowjackets Creators Already Know How And When The Series Will End

Season 1 of Yellowjackets was an undisputable success on Showtime and Paramount+, drawing in an average of 5 million viewers weekly who were eager to piece together the connections between the series’ two timelines. One is in the mid-nineties when an all-girls soccer team survives a plane crash in the middle of a forest, and the present-day timeline reveals which of them made it out alive — but they have yet to reveal how, or what all happened while they were stranded. The series has already scored an early renewal for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere, and recently the series creators revealed their five-season plan for the story.

Showtime premieres Season 2 of Yellowjackets on March 24.

