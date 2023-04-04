Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.While we might like to believe that our former high school selves are fairly far removed from our present lives, there's one tiny fly that we can't quite seem to smack out of our way: toxic friendships. In the same way that Yellowjackets is a major time warp in and of itself, toxic friendships fling us into loops of gaslighting, self-questioning, doubt, and frustration. For many, the toxicity lurks under the surface, cloaked by hours allotted in the friendship, a mutual dependency, and inside jokes; sometimes, it just takes a plane crash to jolt two friends into realizing what's actually going on behind the scenes.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets has somehow allowed the nuances of female friendship to shine through in a series filled with cults, plane crashes, love, death, infidelity, and cannibalism—it's kind of like if Survivor, Lost, The Real Housewives, and Carol all had a child.

RELATED: Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Snow Way Out

Jackie and Shauna Have Always Been Best Frenemies

Image via Showtime

From the very first episode of the series to where we're presently at in Season 2 of Yellowjackets, we've had a front-row seat to the friendship of Jackie (Ella Purnell) and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). Whereas the two have probably disregarded the symptoms of toxicity in their friendship as your run-of-the-mill arguing that comes along with that of an extremely close relationship, we, as the audience, are able to see right through the smoke of the bickering, allowing us to be witness to the things that those in the actual friendship aren't physically able to see in the moment.

Even now that Jackie is dead, Shauna has still somehow found a way to continue their toxic friendship — because that's the problem with these types of relationships: like a kid to a claw game, they keep you coming back for more, no matter how much mental destruction it causes you (or your piggy bank). Sure, talking to the frozen dead corpse that is your best friend is pretty weird, but to Shauna, it's the only way she can try to redeem their friendship. Clearly, this isn't helping her mental state as we saw with that casual ear bite at the end of the Season 2 opener, but when put in the context of their toxic friendship, it's something we should've seen coming a long time ago.

Both Jackie and Shauna are equally responsible for the toxicity in their relationship: it takes two people to make a relationship that problematic. For one, Jackie really wore the pants in their relationship, unable to let anything involving Shauna run past her without some sort of approval (or, more likely, disapproval). Most of the time, it was usually about the less important things in life: determining what type of "theme" their dorm room would have once they finally made it to Brown University, shooting down the outfits Shauna wanted to wear to parties, and shutting off whatever song was playing on the car radio. Things like that add up, though, as a person can only take so much of a beating before they break, which is why Shauna's secret relationship with Jeff (Jack DePew) almost seems earned—a cruel sort of punishment for everything she's had to put up with.

Despite all of that, Jackie was actually the more honest one in her and Shauna's friendship. Sure, she was cruel and judgmental at times, but at least she was being her real self; Shauna was perfectly cool with lying to Jackie's face about her relationship with Jeff, and later on, about her pregnancy. It almost seems impossible to squeeze in a close friendship between all of those misdoings, but regardless, the two had a tight bond that lifted itself up off the screen, sometimes just from how they looked at each other: some viewers even thought the two could be more than just friends.

Natalie and Travis Have a Quieter Toxicity

Image via Showtime

While the toxicity of Shauna and Jackie's relationship might be a little more in-your-face, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) also don't have the healthiest of friendships. For one, instead of being honest with Travis about the fact that his younger brother, Javi (Luciano Leroux), is likely dead, Natalie continues to egg him on and support his mission to locate his brother. Sure, it's coming from a solid place, but it's also creating a layer of falseness in their relationship. On the flip side, Travis is unnecessarily harsh with Natalie; while it's most likely a result of his father's gruesome death and the fact that Javi is lost, he's really just using her as a punching bag at this point.

Even though Travis is no longer alive in the present day, his memory never ceases to haunt Natalie (Juliette Lewis), as his death is one of the main reasons she decided to team up with her former friends in the first place. Though his death might remain a mystery to Natalie, his absence rings even louder now that there's nothing left that she can do to help him; her obsession with finding out the true cause of his death is the only thing keeping him alive in her head.

20 years after that plane crash, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Natalie are still clinging desperately to their former friendships, most likely as a way to right whatever they formerly got wrong in them. Not only are they dealing with the poignant memories of their past, but they're also navigating the living reminders of those friendships: for Shauna, it's her rocky marriage with Jeff (Warren Kole), and for Natalie, it's her addiction to substances. Both of their living reminders serve as distractions from the pain of their former friendships, proving that toxic friendships really do cut the deepest—sometimes even deeper than an axe to a leg, à la Misty Quigley (Sammi Hanratty).

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere every Friday on the Showtime streaming app and every Sunday on-air.