Halloween is officially here and, with Season 2 of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets currently in production, Melanie Lynskey decided to give fans a little treat for the occasion. The series star took to Instagram on Monday to share a new look at the upcoming season, giving both a nod to the events of Season 1 and a slight tease at what's to come for Shauna.

The new look sees her sporting Shauna's signature plaid button-up, albeit with a new shirt promoting the band Built to Spill. Given what happened in the last season and the relation of the word spill to the seance, it's a fitting addition to the wardrobe and further reinforces her taste for more indie, alternative artists. "Not a Halloween look but a costume nonetheless!" Lynskey wrote in the post. "Thanks to our amazing costume designer @amyparris for making my @builttospill dreams come true for Shauna." Credits for the getup come courtesy of designer Amy Parris, who's also responsible for many of the iconic outfits of Stranger Things. She'd already shown her capacity for period-appropriate attire with the Hellfire Club shirt and jacket and the classic Scoops Ahoy uniforms, and Shauna's outfit is no different, keeping her signature style while incorporating a shirt that would connect with her 90s roots.

Yellowjackets comes into Season 2 after an Emmy campaign that brought a lead actress nomination for Lynskey and a supporting actress nod for Christina Ricci. The series follows an ultra-successful girls' soccer team who become stranded in the wilderness following a plane crash en route to a tournament in Seattle. Flashing between the 1990s where they're fighting to survive and 2021 where the living members are trying to piece everything together, it slowly unravels what happened in the woods across the 19 months before they made it out. Lynskey and Ricci will be joined by returning cast members Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole as well as newcomers Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessel, and Nuha Jes Izman.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Details

Season 2 will have to follow up a shocker of a cliffhanger finale in Season 1. The show concluded its first outing with far more questions than answers, revealing that Jackie froze to death in the wilderness leaving Shauna heartbroken. The upcoming season will also have to contest with the return of Lottie, revealed to still be alive and potentially behind the kidnapping of Natalie. Shauna could also face the consequences of her affair as the police are investigating her partner's disappearance. That's just the tip of the iceberg regarding the mysteries that series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson will have left to explore when the show returns.

Yellowjackets Season 2 currently has no release date, but filming is expected to wrap in February 2023. Check out Lynskey's new outfit below.