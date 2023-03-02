There are few shows in recent memory that have managed to combine survival drama with thrilling mystery as well Yellowjackets has managed to. The fan-favorite series is set to return soon for a second season and the anticipation to see the stories unfold is running high. The drama tells the tale of a New Jersey high school girls' soccer team who, while traveling for a tournament, get stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash in 1996. The team members are stranded for nineteen months in the wilderness, and the series showcases the trauma they endured as they attempt to stay alive while also tracking their current lives in the present day.

Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the upcoming season that point towards a deepening mystery. In the first image, we see the teenage gang standing outside the cabin seemingly comprehending another unspoken bout of their own horrifying deeds. Another image sees Natalie and Travis looking at something or someone in suspicion, while one image sees Van and Taissa holding hands probably consoling each other. Another image sees Lottie, Shauna, and Taissa in tears looking at someone outside the cabin. The images for adult versions of Lottie, Misty, and Shauna also see the women in distressing situations.

What to Expect from Yellowjackets Season 2?

In the accompanying interview, the cast and makers only hint at the extremes of trauma the survivors have endured. They promise fans another round of twisted mysteries Co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco teases about the present-day timeline, "In Season 1, they were running away from what happened in the woods. I think this season they're going to get caught. Their only path to continued survival is to integrate their worst selves into who they truly are."

Though past trauma is not the only thing the adults are dealing with as by the end of Season 1 we see Misty and Shauna have both committed murders while Taissa’s wife has discovered the secret altar. Lisco elaborates that along with the pain and guilt, in the coming season:

“Whether they're ready to admit it, is the fact that they never felt, in some ways, more alive than when they were in the wilderness. Maybe they went crazy, but it was also a world free of the stereotypes and expectations that society had thrust upon them, specifically as young women. There was a freedom in that kind of madness. So they want to get in touch with their primordial selves."

Season 2 casts Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as the adult and teenage versions of Shauna, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Warren Kole as Jeff, Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as Misty, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Nat, Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa, Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Lottie and Kevin Alves as the teenage version of Travis Martinez among many more.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will premiere on March 24. You can check out the new images below:

