Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets.After a first season that encapsulated us with its twists and turns centered around a group of high schoolers attempting to survive in the wild, Season 2 of Yellowjackets has returned — but it didn’t take long for the first episode of the new chapter to remind us why this series is so popular. In one of the more twisted scenes in a series filled with them, we get our first real look at the cannibalism on the horizon when a young Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) is seen eating the ear belonging to a frozen-to-death Jackie (Ella Purnell). It was something teased throughout Season 1, but we've finally jumped headfirst into answering one of the show's biggest questions.

In the final stages of Season 1, Jackie met her demise, moreso as a result of mutual stubbornness between both herself and Shauna, but she still remains around camp despite months having passed since her death. It’s a tragic ending for this character as she may be on the cusp of having her corpse fully consumed. That being said, this always seemed to be where Jackie’s character arc was going to take her from the minute we saw her being set up as the cool girl who had it all in high school.

Popular Girl Jackie Just Wasn’t Built for Survival

There are only so many people who have the wherewithal to survive in the wilderness for 19 months. Shauna has shown how resourceful she is with her ability to cut up whatever animal they catch for food. Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is able to adapt with the benefit of her clairvoyance and Misty (Sammi Hanratty) is as prepared as anyone thanks to her multiple Red Cross training courses. Everyone else in the group, including Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) with their sharpshooting abilities, finds a role to prove their value to the others. When it comes to Jackie, she is clearly a fish out of water. Shauna even attempts to get her to do something, quite literally anything, to prove to the other girls that she is capable. Something as simple as gathering firewood would have been more than she offered. Instead, she barely participates and the one time she tries to make a stand, by urging them to stay at the plane instead of traveling to find water, the majority overrules her. She may have been doomed the minute she awoke from the crash.

On her final night before perishing in the snow, Jackie's confrontation with Shauna really highlights how everyone felt about her. There is a sense of helplessness in watching Jackie lose the last remaining support she has, but a prior moment had already proven how out-of-touch she was with the group. After stealing and reading Shauna's diary (where she learned the truth about her best friend's secret relationship with boyfriend Jeff), Jackie made the decision to go and sleep with Travis during the Yellowjackets' "prom," in spite of the fact that he had been developing a connection with Natalie. It's tough for her to come back from that decision, which played out like a high school retaliation, but it only serves to remind us that this is all Jackie knows.

Even Shauna, her best friend prior to the crash and one of the few who tried to help her afterward, begins to lose faith in Jackie. (We can question how much a friend Shauna really was given her own affair with Jeff, but when you’re stuck in the wilderness you can’t be picky about who you decide to keep close.) During their final confrontation, when everything comes to a head, Shauna finally explodes, declaring once and for all that Jackie has actually peaked in high school. As we saw in the 1996 flashbacks, Jackie was the quintessential popular girl. She had the looks, the charm, and enough mental capacity to coast by. It didn’t hurt that she also was a good athlete, but those qualities only got her so far. Nothing she did through high school could translate to her surviving in the wilderness for 19 months.

Jackie’s Fate Is Building Toward a Twisted Full Circle Moment

How can possibly freezing to death and maybe being eaten be a full-circle experience? Well, as the popular girl who also doubled as the team captain, Jackie was the one everyone followed. In short, she was the person who fueled everyone around her. Shauna lived a life she really never even wanted to carry out (she later admitted she didn’t even like soccer) just so she could keep Jackie happy. When Jackie attempts to reconcile the team during a party, she comes up with a pretty lame, but somewhat effective communication exercise that everyone just does to appease her. As long as Jackie is content, everyone around her succeeds — with success, in this case, pertaining to how being popular and doing well in sports are the two biggest claims to power in the high school hallways.

When it comes to surviving in the barren forest somewhere in Canada, however, Jackie had been at the bottom of the totem pole. This was a stark contrast to what she was accustomed to, just as it was seeing someone like equipment manager Misty being someone others relied on. That power Jackie had in the real world was something she thrived on, but in the forest, her word meant nothing because nothing superficial mattered. The only ones who matter here are the ones willing to get their hands dirty. To bring it full circle, her death — and moreso her body — now will likely become a source of food as Shauna takes her first bite of human flesh. While Jackie may have fueled the girls in high school and on the Yellowjackets soccer team, it’s her remains that could very well offer some grotesque fuel for the survivors now. It may be a harrowing metaphor, but Jackie’s arc was always going to end in misery.

Yellowjackets Season 2 releases new episodes every Friday on the Showtime streaming app, followed by episodes premiering on-air every Sunday.