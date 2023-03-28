Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets.When Yellowjackets wrapped with Season 1, it left our survivalist cast in dire straits on both fronts. In the past timeline, the girls were reeling from the death by freezing of Jackie (Ella Purnell), who slept outside in the cold after exposing that she knew that her boyfriend Jeff was cheating on her with Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). Not only that, Lottie, Misty, and Van start exhibiting cult-like behavior by offering the heart of a bear as tribute. In the present timeline, Shauna had to threaten a friend of Jeff's (Warren Kole) to keep Jeff's blackmail scheme quiet; Misty (Christina Ricci) poisoned an investigative reporter in order to keep her quiet; Taissa (Tawny Cypress) found a shrine made up of her dog's head, a doll, and a human heart in her basement; and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) got kidnapped by a mysterious group of hooded people.

With a cliffhanger like that, the show set itself up with lots of mysteries to be explored and questions to be answered, but the trickiest one to answer on paper was what to do with Jackie. It would have been a waste to build so much investment in that character and her role in the group only to give her a shock value death at the end of a show that allegedly could last up to five seasons. The showrunners have adamantly stated both that Jackie is for sure dead and that they plan on continuing to have Purnell in the show, which seem to be two contradictory statements. The answer in Episode 1 of Season 2 is a wildly efficient idea that helps the story from multiple angles.

'Yellowjackets' Bringing Jackie Back Adds Insight Into Shauna's State of Mind

While Yellowjackets is an ensemble story, for the most part, Shauna tends to come off as the main character due to how the show decides to fixate on her perspective most prominently when introducing us to the adult timeline, and she often serves as the crux through which all the other characters come together. With that in mind, it makes sense to flesh out Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) psyche on a more solitary scale. For the most part, we've seen Shauna in relation to other people — her friends, her husband, her lover Adam (Peter Gadiot) — but rarely has she been by herself, where it feels like we're getting a sense of who she is unfiltered. Providing her with a plot device where she can technically talk to someone while actually talking to herself is a nice way of allowing the audience to view Shauna in an unfamiliar light, one that is achingly vulnerable rather than the steely determined demeanor we're more used to.

Throughout this season, Shauna has been the most unwilling to re-engage with the events of her past. While the other main characters have at least shown proactive interest in solving some aspect of what happened in order to help their current predicament, Shauna is the one who is constantly trying to shove things back into the past. She hides her diaries from her husband, she angrily pushes an investigative reporter away trying to get information, even willing to kill someone to keep things quiet; she's also made so many efforts to effectively go off the grid in terms of public information as it pertains to her survival. This is a woman dedicated to hiding parts of herself away from those she feels she cannot trust, so the idea of her having a dynamic with a fictionalized version of her best friend is very enticing and could serve as a sort-of origin story of how Shauna got to become so closed off.

'Yellowjackets' Season 2's Jackie Twist Plants Even More Supernatural Seeds

One of the appeals of the show is how it has continuously teased the idea of there being a supernatural element at play without fully confirming it. Having Jackie appear as a potential "ghost" provides the show with both a further tease and a way of clarifying things that have happened in previous episodes. For instance, in a Season 1 episode, adult Shauna went to a Halloween party, where she saw a teenaged Jackie following her around in the club (although Shauna was the only person in the club who could see her). At the time, this was an incredibly odd occurrence, as the show hadn't fully ramped up its supernatural elements yet. It was unclear at the time if this was a case of Jackie haunting her as a ghost, or if Shauna was hallucinating. Considering that around the same time, we had been getting hints of Taissa having her own form of weird experiences (blacking out while eating dirt in the middle of the night), also in a manner that could be supernatural or could be mental health-related, it stood to reason that you could not shrug off these appearances as a red herring or as flagrant confirmation of Jackie's survival.

Take Jackie's diary. In one episode, there's a shot where she has written down a list of movies that she has seen, but some of the movies do not match when the show is set. It's supposed to be 1996 to 1997, and yet she has movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, Bring It On, and American Beauty, none of which were released in those years. With the showrunners confirming that this was a very intentional decision and not a prop screw-up, and with this being yet another unexplainable oddity that involves Jackie, there could be a connection between this and Jackie's ghostly presence that will be explored down the road. Perhaps this could lead to revelations of time manipulation, or Shauna and Jackie have a special supernaturally enhanced mental connection that manifests in unique ways, thanks to the darkness in the wilderness. If nothing else, it's another story element that binds Shauna and Jackie together, as they both keep diaries that serve as keys to understanding them both. Either way, Yellowjackets has firmly cemented its future as a story that will work to make audiences feel simultaneously hooked and mystified by the nature of what is really going on in this world.

