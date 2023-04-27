Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.After months of searching and wondering, Travis' (Kevin Alves) younger brother Javi (Luciano Leroux) has finally returned to the group at the end of Season 2, Episode 4 of Yellowjackets.

Between weeks of shifting power dynamics and avoiding starvation in brutal winter conditions, all the tension comes to a head when Javi shows up alive, but unable or unwilling to talk. This moment comes months after he disappeared on the night of the team's ill-fated "Doomcoming" in Season 1. After Season 2, Episode 5, he has still not shared with anyone, including his older brother, how he survived. There are many possibilities as to where Javi has been, especially during the harsh winter for at least two months. Judging by the themes and events featured in Yellowjackets so far, the options are endless and most likely outlandish.

RELATED: 'Yellowjackets' Season 2: What Does Natalie's Vision Mean?

Who Is Javi's "Friend"?

Image via Showtime

The circumstances in which Javi went missing were chaotic and perilous, with most of the group getting accidentally high off of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Once night fell, and they began to feel the effects of the drugs, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) told Javi in a distorted voice to run away. This is the last time we see him, until this past episode. Therefore, the mushrooms may have had an impact on Javi's memory that night. The only clue viewers get about the boy's whereabouts is in one scene that sees Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) find a small sketch in the cabin of long tree roots, presumably done by Javi — who then tells Ben that his friend told him not to come back, most likely meaning to the group or their camp. When Ben asks who this friend is, Javi walks away and leaves the question unanswered.

Some have theorized that this friend could be Shauna, since the two had developed a bond in Season 1, and was the one who told him to run away on the night he went missing. Another possible identity of the friend could be the "other Taissa" (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who emerges when the actual Taissa is sleepwalking. Viewers do not know much about the significance of the other Taissa yet, but it has been found out that she knows the significance of the mysterious symbol that had been carved on many of the trees, pre-existing the crash. It is entirely feasible that the other Tai also knows about Javi's whereabouts in those weeks, and had maybe even been in contact with him without realizing.

Are There Other People (Living or Dead) in the Wilderness?

Image via Showtime

The friend urging Javi to stay away could also be referring to another person or group, either living or dead, staying in the woods somewhere. If the recurring symbol had been in those woods before the Yellowjackets got there, someone must have put it there; the question is, who? If there is someone else alive and residing in the woods, it is possible that the group has not come across them yet in the vast wilderness. Another option, however, could include people who have already been claimed by the woods.

Before her death, we saw a dream of Jackie (Ella Purnell) being invited back into the cabin and greeted warmly by her teammates. Near the end of the vision, an unknown man is standing in the back corner, saying how glad he is that she's joining them. In the same vision, Laura Lee (Jane Widdop), who had previously died during her escape to get help, tells Jackie that "it" is not as bad as she thinks, presumably talking about death. In retrospect, this scene presents a lot of options for how Javi is still alive, as it seems to allude to a dark continuation after death in these woods.

Laura Lee has also shown up in another vision brought on by death being close by. In Season 2, Episode 4, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has a vision of being at the mall with the rest of the team. Before being able to enjoy the warmth and food, Laura Lee told Lottie that she will freeze if she doesn't "leave." Lottie then woke up, showing she was actually on the brink of death, most likely causing the vision. This could mean that Javi was somehow in contact with someone who had already passed, potentially Laura Lee, who saved him from freezing like Jackie on the night he went missing. This would, however, be a huge turn of events since it seems the wilderness wants to claim lives, not keep them alive. This does not eliminate the theory that someone alive or dead could have shown Javi how to survive during his time of disappearance.

Is There More Life Underground?

Image via Showtime

A popular Season 2 theory that has been buzzing around is that of a potential underground tunnel system or bunker beneath the woods. While it's unclear how a tunnel system would have gotten there in the first place, it would make sense how Javi made it through unlivable conditions for such a long time. Some viewers specifically believe that there is an abandoned mine right under the Yellowjackets' feet.

Throughout the show so far, there has been at least one tree stump that Lottie has left offerings on, which has also been clear of any snow throughout the wintertime. This phenomenon would only be possible if the area was too hot for snow to accumulate (unless supernatural forces are at play), meaning that they could have been entrances to someplace warmer underground. Whether it would be populated or abandoned is unknown. Season 2 has also made a point to show Yellowjacket Mari (Alexa Barajas) repeatedly hearing a dripping sound somewhere in the cabin. This could mean there is an entrance to another area right under their noses.

We've also seen a tunnel-like setting before. During Season 1, Episode 6, while Laura Lee was baptizing Lottie in the lake, Lottie had a vision of her walking through what looked like a bunker. She also most likely saw the fiery, future death of Laura Lee in the plane explosion when she attempted to get help. These visions led Laura Lee to believe that Lottie was having religious premonitions. Whether this is the case, it is unclear if the underground tunnel is teenage Lottie seeing the past, present, or future. A tunnel system could also be a tie-in with bees, and how they operate in a hive together.

What Does Javi's Return Mean for the Yellowjackets?

Image via Showtime

Tensions have already been high among the Yellowjackets and other survivors of the plane crash. The winter in the wilderness has been brutal, leading to the death of Jackie at the end of Season 1. Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis have continued to hunt but to no avail, all while keeping an eye out for Javi. In addition, the group is slowly splitting in two: one side believes in the spiritual nature and fortune of the wilderness, promoted by Lottie, while the other side finds that notion impossible and ridiculous.

Specifically, Javi's disappearance had also been creating problems for the group. Natalie had been trying to get Travis, logically, to come to terms with the death of his brother after two months of not finding him. Meanwhile, Lottie had been saying that she "felt" he was alive, despite the weather outside. Natalie finally staged a ripped cloth stained with her own blood to make Travis believe Javi was really dead and to get him to stop dwelling. However, the tables turned on Natalie when Javi showed up alive. This builds on the already existing friction between Lottie and Natalie, now worsened by the former swooping in to comfort Travis every time he gets into an argument with the latter.

The other glaring issue is the fact that there are more factors unknown outside their cabin, and maybe even inside it as well. The group may think they have an understanding of the woods, but Javi's return and his lack of explanations will most likely increase the stress among the Yellowjackets. Additionally, more problems could arise from the girls trying to press Javi for answers when he may have left in the first place out of fear of them. After all, they did attack and almost murder his older brother back in Season 1. More distrust between the group will most likely cause more destruction, and maybe even death. Based on the season unfolding so far, who knows how long the show will keep everyone guessing?

New Season 2 episodes of Yellowjackets will now be available on demand on Showtime on May 5 and air live on May 7.