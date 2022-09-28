Yellowjackets continues to reward the patience of fans by revealing more details regarding the casting for its upcoming sophomore season. While the lid naturally remains tight on plot details, casting news is often a welcome development as it can tend to fan the flames of fan theories, thus contributing to building anticipation for what's to come. The latest cast update from the mystery show has revealed that Kevin Alves, who plays the teenage version of Travis Martinez, the older son of the deceased Coach Bill Martinez, has been upped from a recurring role to a series regular.

Travis, alongside his brother Javi, had both joined their father Bill on the ill-fated flight in 1996 that was transporting a team of talented female soccer players from New Jersey to the nationals in Seattle. The flight never got to its destination as it crash-landed in the wilderness in Canada, killing the head coach. The aftermath of the crash has been captured in a gripping tale of survival that has had viewers in a chokehold. Set in two timelines, Yellowjackets chronicles the chaotic journey of the crash survivors through the wilderness while also tracking their present-day lives. Alves' character, in the earlier timeline, finds love amidst a precarious situation as he falls for and begins dating Natalie Scatorccio (Sophie Thatcher), one of the girls on the soccer team.

Travis was a major part of the cliffhanger ending that was the season 1 finale, which makes the decision of upping his character to a series regular understandable. Fans might finally get the answer to many burning questions involving his teenage version, including how he and his girlfriend Natalie were able to survive the night when they were out looking for his missing brother Javi. The season also ended with the death of present-day Travis (played by Andres Soto), and having his teenage version back in the show in a bigger capacity could help solve the puzzle surrounding his mysterious death.

Alves has focused his career on the small screen since making his professional debut in 2007 in the TV movie Kayak's Adventures of Gabe and Allie. His first major gig came in the role of Bat Velasquez in Shadowhunters, and he also had a recurring spot as Javi in Locke & Key, and recently appeared in an episode of Chicago Fire.

In addition to its ensemble cast, Yellowjackets Season 2 will feature new additions Nuha Jes Izma, Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who are also the showrunners alongside Jonathan Lisco. Filming for Season 2 of Yellowjackets is already underway and while there's no official release date, its showrunners are projecting that it would premiere in early 2023. Until then, catch up on all 10 episodes of the first season, which are currently available to stream on Showtime.