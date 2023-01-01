The buzz for the second season of Yellowjackets grows ever louder as the premiere date grows closer, and there is a major buzz surrounding Lauren Ambrose's upcoming appearance as the adult version of fan favorite Vanessa "Van" Palmer.

Ambrose responded to the knowledge that fans, and even the teenage version of Van, Liv Hewson, thought she'd be a perfect casting choice and addition to the series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she wasn't aware that her name was at the top of any lists, fan-cast or official. "But I definitely had the experience of watching the show and being like, 'Well, gee, can I be on this show or what?'" Ambrose said she's also been working with Hewson to integrate their versions of Van together. "It's a process that is happening as we speak. And Liv created a beautiful character that wasn't even necessarily meant to stick around. And because of Liv's very cool, beautiful performance, I get to be part of it now, too."

The first season was brutal, as the talented New Jersey high school soccer team, the Yellowjackets, ended up stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashed and divided themselves into different groups. The team members that survived resorted to tactics they never thought they'd have to for survival's sake. Yellowjackets also showcased, in addition to flashbacks, some cut-forwards to the adult versions of the Yellowjackets, and how they are still dealing with the aftermath of what happened all those years ago. We predict that season two will show more of the same, and it will be interesting to see what Ambrose brings to the character of Van.

Image via Showtime/EW

RELATED: Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF

Not much has been revealed about the second season, except that Christina Ricci, who plays the adult version of Misty Quigley, revealed that the second season will be even wilder than the first. The show is not only fan-acclaimed but also critically-acclaimed, for its story and cast performances. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has earned seven Emmy nominations and has been renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere. The main cast of Steven Krueger (coach Ben Scott), Warren Kole (Jeff Sadecki), Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse (adult and teen Shauna), Ricci and Samantha Hanratty (adult and teen Misty), Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher (adult and teen Natalie), and Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown (adult and teen Taissa) will return. The recurring characters of Travis Martinez (Kevin Alves) and Lottie Matthews (Courtney Eaton) in Season 1, have been bumped up to main cast members for Season 2. Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Jason Ritter, and Nuha Jez Izman also join the cast.

The second season of Yellowjackets will premiere on March 24. While waiting for the second season, you can stream the first season of Yellowjackets on Showtime.