Yellowjackets has continually kept fans on the edge of their seats. From the first season, when we were waiting to see whether or not our team actually ate people back in the 90s to Season 2 as Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Jeff (Warren Kole) are trying to navigate the aftermath of Shauna killing Adam (Peter Gadiot). It's left us with so many questions and as Season 2 has continued to leave us with more questions than answered, we also got our first look into what happened with Lottie (Simone Kessell) after the team got rescued.

Lottie (played in the 90s by Courtney Eaton) started her own cult back when the Yellowjackets were stuck in the wilderness after their plane crash. It made for fighting between the team and even had Nat (Sophie Thatcher) and Lottie competing to see who could hunt easier since some of the team thought that Lottie had abilities that would bring food to her from the wilderness. Her cult leader antics led to adult Lottie, unsurprisingly, being a cult leader herself. And now fans can call Sunshine Honey Wellness Community!

Fans may recall the number that Lottie gave to her friends. Well, if you call it you can hear a message from Sunshine Honey yourself! The call is just as eerie as the rest of the show, going in and out as the voice memo plays. You can't do much but just listen to the memo, but it is something to tide fans over until the new episode comes out.

Image via Showtime

Friendship, Cannibalism, and More!

From the start of Yellowjackets, fans were brought into a world of the Yellowjackets soccer team in the 90s who crash-landed in the wilderness on the way to their championship game. Through a series of mishaps, only their assistant coach Ben (Steven Krueger) survived of the adults and so a series of teenage girls were in charge of finding food and protection for them. So it's not really surprising that many of them are not exactly doing well when we see them in the modern time.

Lottie starting a cult and trying to get her friends to spend time with her that way is very in line with how Lottie was in the 90s. And Kessell does a great job at making Charlotte (as her followers call her) appealing enough that you'd understand why she has such a following. So if you're obsessed with Lottie and the rest of the Yellowjackets like we are, give 607-478-1033 a call and join Sunshine Honey Wellness Community today.