Yellowjackets is coming back and with it comes all our theories back in action. In Season 1, we got to see how the survivors of Wiskayok, New Jersey soccer team made it through their first winter split between their lives as adults. They hid so much of their experience away from the public but we, as the audience, got a look into a lot of what happened to them. And one of the biggest mysteries of the first season is where was adult Lottie.

Now, in a new image for the second season, we get to see the presumed Antler Queen herself. "Acolytes, prepare your offering. The #Yellowjackets awaken at dawn," the tweet from the official Yellowjackets account read with an image of Lottie from behind. Whether it is teenage Lottie (played by Courtney Eaton) or a new image of Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, we can't really tell. But it is our cult leader queen herself, and it is fantastic.

Yellowjackets easily became everyone's obsession in 2021. The show showed how far these girls would go to survive, including eating those who had passed on to make sure they were fed. But it also got into Lottie's visions, her cult, and how far the adult versions of the girls would go to hide what happened to them.

RELATED: 'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Release Date, Returning Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

It will be interesting to see how Kessell's Lottie interacts with Melanie Linskey's Shauna, Christina Ricci's Misty, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, and Juliette Lewis's Natalie because they were, for the most part, our modern guide into how the girls were doing post their plane crash. And part of the mystery of Season 1 was figuring out where some of the other players had gone as they weren't in the modern timeline.

Learning that Lottie is still alive and around was a shock, but now it is going to be so cool to see what they do with Kessell, who was recently in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi as Breha Organa. There are still a lot of unanswered questions with the teenage cast but bringing in the adult Lottie along with Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van is truly going to make so many questions we had after the Season 1 finale that much more exciting to have answered in Season 2!

This image (along with the look at Elijah Wood in Season Two) and the excitement therein just show how much this show has its antlers in us. Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres on Showtime on March 24.