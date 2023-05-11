Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.All the individual storylines (and remaining adult (?) Yellowjackets) have converged on Lottie's cult-symbol-shaped compound in the most recent installment of Yellowjackets Season 2 — and it looks like things could get very Ari Aster meets The Wicker Man meets William Golding. Lottie (Simone Kessell) seemingly has an egalitarian motive, with her intentional community building a flock of damaged people she claims to want to nurture and assist in overcoming their respective traumas. It has become evident, though, from Lottie’s behavior towards members of her collective, that her advice and guidance could prove catastrophic. Is the most dangerous character hiding in plain sight?

In the first episode of the series, a group of people in tribal wear chased a girl – whose face we never see – through a snow-covered woodland. She falls into a trap they’ve set up and is later “dressed” and consumed. Audiences had theorized throughout Season 1 that the girl trapped, killed, and eaten was the mentally-unstable Lottie Matthews (Courtney Eaton). We only discovered in the Season 1 finale that Lottie was, in fact, very much alive, doing well, and the leader of a cult of purple-clad disciples. The introduction of Lottie in the present timeline has opened a can of worms and the cracks in her demeanor are starting to show. The arrival of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Van (Lauren Ambrose), Misty (Christina Ricci), and Tai (Tawny Cypress), and the shock of their reunion might push Lottie over the edge.

Fans have been questioning for some time now whether Lottie’s visions hold much water (in both dual timelines) and though most are in agreement, there is a supernatural other manipulating events in the past, and starting to make its presence felt in the present. It’s a stretch at this moment in time, without explicit verification, to determine if anything is really out there. Arguably, the existence of dual identities, or manifestations like the Antler Queen and the Woman in the Tree, might only be suppressed fears/mental health symptoms rushing to the surface. It all could correlate with trauma-induced psychosis. So the more salient question is: What is Lottie doing when she is in the driver’s seat?

Lottie Urges People to Stop Taking Vital Medication

In Season 2 Episode 4, “Lost and Found,” Lisa (Nicole Maines) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) visit Lisa’s buttoned-up, exasperated mother to liberate her pet fish via a trip to the markets. Audiences may have overlooked a small detail in the icy exchange between daughter and her exasperated, buttoned-up mother: Lisa had opted out of taking medication when she was recruited by Lottie’s community. Something else potentially overlooked? Lottie encouraging people with complex mental health conditions to forego medication. This is dangerous for a multitude of reasons — does Lottie have medical accreditation? She's a patient (or has been) herself, and has requested they upped her dosage. So why bully her acolytes into withdrawing? We learn Lisa has made several serious attempts on her own life when she stopped taking her meds, and Lottie’s method of handing Lisa a knife to enact revenge on Natalie would never happen in a controlled setting. The compound is an illusion of the wilderness, not the hell they endured for nearly two years. Which begs the question: has Lottie, like Tai, been influenced by an underlying personality/entity? And the answer here is: no, at least for now.

Another explanation is that Lottie could be financially motivated by how members are admitted to the facility. However, this reason is way too simple for Yellowjackets. We’ve seen strange scenes of bloodletting, people buried alive, and visions of the Antler Queen. During a session of hypnosis, she brought Natalie back to a nightmarish sequence that didn’t happen. Dual roles are a theme that is tying everything together this season. Is this a way to justify what Lottie is doing, or has planned, to deflect attention away from her inherent malevolence? Like most cult leaders, Lottie is a woman full of good intentions, but one who in all likelihood will do serious damage. Why is she actively encouraging people to stop taking their meds? Even Natalie’s blossoming friendship with Lisa is making her come around to Lottie’s way of thinking.

'Yellowjackets' Tackles Mental Health in a Sensitive Way

It makes sense that Lottie would order Natalie’s abduction first. Natalie is a substance abuser, traumatized over the death of Travis (Andres Soto); in other words, she is more vulnerable than the other characters and easier to seduce. Despite Lottie’s protestations that she has only been observing Natalie, it doesn’t really make a lick of sense. Natalie has problems, and in the absence of adequate healthcare would be drawn to a woman like this so-called-messianic figure. This season has highlighted mental health conditions in an accurate way – with things like Tai's dissociative states and Lottie's schizophrenia all handled with tact and sensitivity. Meanwhile, Misty showing up nearly derails Lottie, who initially is displeased to see the budding sociopath until she quickly changes tactics, dropping Natalie’s name, and urges Misty to stay a while. She’s well aware of Misty’s manipulative nature and must tread more carefully, appealing to Misty’s need to belong and fit in.

Lottie knows exactly what she is doing. Tai is going to need guidance on combating her double, and Van’s abuse of prescription drugs will possibly have her pegged as another mark for Lottie to manipulate and control. Shauna might very well be the only one who can resist Lottie’s dangerous influence and find out exactly what her ulterior motives are. Audiences at home will be trying to predict the outcome of Yellowjackets Season 2, and we doubt they’ll even scratch the surface. One thing is certain: usually, for the members of cults in horror history, it never really ends well.

