As though Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) doesn’t have enough on her plate already, she had to go and kill an innocent Adam at the tail end of Yellowjackets Season 1. Suspecting he was the one blackmailing the surviving Yellowjackets, Shauna storms over to his place, confronts Adam and, in the heat of the moment, stabs him dead. Soon after, she learns that it was Jeff (Warren Kole) blackmailing them all along in an effort to save his furniture store. Oops.

Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) swoop in to help Shauna clean up the crime scene, but is it enough? Is there anything they missed that could implicate Shauna? And what about the emotional ramifications of such an act? Shauna killed an innocent man, and one she cared for at that. Is it just a matter of cleaning up the blood, getting rid of the body, and moving on? That’s what we’ll get to explore at the start of Yellowjackets Season 2 when it premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, March 24th and airs on Showtime on Sunday, March 26th.

Image via Showtime

However, if you’d like to know a little more right this very second, Lynskey took a moment to tease Shauna’s headspace at the very beginning of the new season during our interview.

What’s driving Shauna most at the start? Is it remorse, is it her desperation to cover up the crime, or something else entirely? Here’s what Lynskey had to say:

“I think that she’s being guided by pure panic and the knowledge that she's just made a series of bad decisions, and she probably shouldn't make any more, but she just can't seem to stop. There’s a lot going on in Episode 1 when Misty is like, 'Well, you got rid of this and this and this,’ and she is hanging on to those things out of remorse. She's hanging on to those things because it's a person she did care about, and she’s not yet processed the fact that she actually killed someone who really liked her, and what does that mean? She's an interesting one.”

Looking for more non-spoiler details from Lynskey and co-stars Christina Ricci and Yellowjackets new addition Lauren Ambrose? You can find just that in the first half of our Season 2 interview at the top of this article. We'll share the spoiler-filled second half of this conversation when Episode 6 drops on April 30th!